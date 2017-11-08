Thailand’s MHG Signs Three New-Build Hotels in Qatar

|
Thailand’s Minor Hotels Group has signed three new-build hotels, under
the Tivoli and Oaks brands, in Qatar.
The three properties, scheduled to open in
spring 2018, are owned by Katara Hospitality.
Launching in April, Tivoli Al Najada Doha Hotel
(pictured) is in the final stages of development in the centre of the Qatari capital.
Facilities at the five-storey
property will include 151 guest rooms and suites, a selection of
dining options, a fitness centre, a swimming pool and a business centre,
with guest rooms on the upper floors offering
views of the Doha skyline including West Bay.
The hotel sits within
a new development surrounding a large open piazza with cafes,
restaurants and shops, with the hotel offering alfresco dining on
the terrace.
Tivoli Al Najada will also offer an impressive
ballroom, designed to host elegant social occasions and corporate
meetings and events, with a capacity of 250 guests.
Oaks
Hotels & Resorts will make its debut in Qatar with Oaks Al Najada
Doha, also set to open its doors in April 2018.
The 100 serviced
apartments have been designed to reinvent the
conventional residential concepts of compound and high-rise
accommodations, with elegant, minimalist interiors and an Arabian
artistic touch.
Facilities at Oaks Al Najada include an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, alfresco dining, a pool bar and 24hr room service.
The property
will be the third Oaks in the Middle East, joining properties in
Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE.
Tivoli Al Najada is located alongside Oaks Al
Najada and both are part of the same new development in central
Doha.
The
hotels are within easy walking distance of the new Msheireb
Downtown Doha development, Bank Street, the Museum of Islamic Arts
on the Corniche and the renowned Souq Waqif.
In addition, the
location is just 15 minutes away from Hamad International Airport
and very close to the central rail terminal, scheduled to open in
2020.
Souq Al Wakra Hotel Qatar by Tivoli is located
in an up-and-coming seaside district just a 20-minute drive from
central Doha.
The 101-key property comprises of
two buildings, both former heritage houses. Shaped by an open and
expansive layout, guest rooms and suites feature classic thatched
roofs as well as sea and sand motifs, inspired by Al Wakra’s
history as a pearling diving and fishing village.
Facilities at
the new hotel will include two restaurants offering international
and Middle Eastern cuisines, a shisha lounge overlooking the sea, majlis areas, meeting rooms, Tivoli Spa and fitness, plus a
business centre.
Dillip Rajakarier, CEO Minor Hotels, said, “The
Middle East is a key growth market for Minor Hotels and we are
delighted to be opening two new Tivoli hotels and debuting the
Oaks brand in Qatar. We are delivering on our promise when we
acquired Tivoli last year to grow the brand within Minor Hotels’
footprint and for sure we will see the brand grow further. Qatar
will be the second GCC country for Oaks and there is also
opportunity to further grow this brand."
Minor Hotels Group currently has a portfolio of
157 hotels and resorts in 24 countries across Asia Pacific, the
Middle East, Europe, South America, Africa and Indian Ocean.
