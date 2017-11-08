TravelNewsAsia.com
Thailand’s MHG Signs Three New-Build Hotels in Qatar

Thailand’s Minor Hotels Group has signed three new-build hotels, under the Tivoli and Oaks brands, in Qatar.

 The three properties, scheduled to open in spring 2018, are owned by Katara Hospitality.

Launching in April, Tivoli Al Najada Doha Hotel (pictured) is in the final stages of development in the centre of the Qatari capital.

 Facilities at the five-storey property will include 151 guest rooms and suites, a selection of dining options, a fitness centre, a swimming pool and a business centre, with guest rooms on the upper floors offering views of the Doha skyline including West Bay.

Rendering of a Duplex Suite at Tivoli Al Najada in Doha, Qatar. Click to enlarge.

 The hotel sits within a new development surrounding a large open piazza with cafes, restaurants and shops, with the hotel offering alfresco dining on the terrace.

 Tivoli Al Najada will also offer an impressive ballroom, designed to host elegant social occasions and corporate meetings and events, with a capacity of 250 guests.

Oaks Hotels & Resorts will make its debut in Qatar with Oaks Al Najada Doha, also set to open its doors in April 2018.

 The 100 serviced apartments have been designed to reinvent the conventional residential concepts of compound and high-rise accommodations, with elegant, minimalist interiors and an Arabian artistic touch.

 Facilities at Oaks Al Najada include an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, alfresco dining, a pool bar and 24hr room service.

 The property will be the third Oaks in the Middle East, joining properties in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE.

Tivoli Al Najada is located alongside Oaks Al Najada and both are part of the same new development in central Doha.

The hotels are within easy walking distance of the new Msheireb Downtown Doha development, Bank Street, the Museum of Islamic Arts on the Corniche and the renowned Souq Waqif.

 In addition, the location is just 15 minutes away from Hamad International Airport and very close to the central rail terminal, scheduled to open in 2020.

Souq Al Wakra Hotel Qatar by Tivoli is located in an up-and-coming seaside district just a 20-minute drive from central Doha.

The 101-key property comprises of two buildings, both former heritage houses. Shaped by an open and expansive layout, guest rooms and suites feature classic thatched roofs as well as sea and sand motifs, inspired by Al Wakra’s history as a pearling diving and fishing village.

 Facilities at the new hotel will include two restaurants offering international and Middle Eastern cuisines, a shisha lounge overlooking the sea, majlis areas, meeting rooms, Tivoli Spa and fitness, plus a business centre.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO Minor Hotels, said, “The Middle East is a key growth market for Minor Hotels and we are delighted to be opening two new Tivoli hotels and debuting the Oaks brand in Qatar. We are delivering on our promise when we acquired Tivoli last year to grow the brand within Minor Hotels’ footprint and for sure we will see the brand grow further. Qatar will be the second GCC country for Oaks and there is also opportunity to further grow this brand."

Minor Hotels Group currently has a portfolio of 157 hotels and resorts in 24 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, South America, Africa and Indian Ocean.

