Four Seasons to Take Over Luxury Resort in Bahamas

Access Industries has appointed Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts to manage the celebrated Ocean Club on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Effective 30 November 2017, the property will be known as The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas. The Ocean Club, which opened in 1962, is located on a picture-perfect five mile (eight kilometre) white sand beach along azure waters. Versailles-inspired lawns and gardens surround a series of low-level buildings housing more than 100 rooms, suites, cottages and villas. The resort offers five restaurants and bars, including DUNE by Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and leisure facilities encompassing a spa, three pools and six tennis courts, with access to the adjacent Tom Weiskopf-designed Ocean Club golf course. Several indoor and outdoor event spaces for up to 250 guests are also on-site. "Four Seasons shares our vision for a truly personalised luxury experience, with special sensitivity to the unique aspects of historic properties," said Jonah Sonnenborn, Head of Real Estate, Access Industries, which also owns Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel and other premier hotel properties. "The Ocean Club, like Access' other iconic hotels, offers its guests an unparalleled location and boundless possibility for their experience at the Resort. When we acquired it in 2014, we saw a wonderful opportunity to build on its rich legacy while looking ahead to its future. Following the success of our partnership in the south of France, Four Seasons was the natural choice to help elevate The Ocean Club to even greater renown." Situated just off the Bahamian capital of Nassau, the property began as the private estate of a Swedish industrialist, later acquired by an American businessman and philanthropist who built the original 52 room hotel and golf course in 1962. In 2014, upon acquisition by Access Industries, millions of dollars were invested in room renovations, a new oceanfront pool and world class restaurants. "The Ocean Club has long been one of the world's great resorts and will be an extraordinary addition to our global portfolio as we extend our presence in the Caribbean," said J. Allen Smith, President and CEO of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We are proud to work in partnership with Access to bring luxury travellers a Four Seasons experience in the Bahamas. The genuine warmth of the Bahamian people matches perfectly with the personalised service that only Four Seasons can deliver, creating a truly authentic Caribbean experience unlike anything else on Paradise Island."