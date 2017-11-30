Four Seasons to Take Over Luxury Resort in Bahamas

|
Access Industries has appointed Four Seasons
Hotels and Resorts to manage the celebrated Ocean Club on Paradise Island in
the Bahamas.
Effective 30 November 2017, the property will be known as The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas.
The Ocean
Club, which opened in 1962, is located on a picture-perfect five mile (eight kilometre) white
sand beach along azure waters. Versailles-inspired lawns and gardens surround a series
of low-level buildings housing more than 100 rooms, suites, cottages and villas.
The resort offers five
restaurants and bars, including DUNE by Michelin-starred Chef
Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and leisure facilities encompassing a
spa, three pools and six tennis courts, with access to
the adjacent Tom Weiskopf-designed Ocean Club golf course. Several
indoor and outdoor event spaces for up to 250 guests are also
on-site.
“Four Seasons shares our vision for a truly
personalised luxury experience, with special sensitivity to the
unique aspects of historic properties,” said Jonah Sonnenborn,
Head of Real Estate, Access Industries, which also owns Grand-Hôtel
du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel and other premier hotel
properties. “The Ocean Club, like Access’ other iconic hotels,
offers its guests an unparalleled location and boundless
possibility for their experience at the Resort. When we acquired
it in 2014, we saw a wonderful opportunity to build on its rich
legacy while looking ahead to its future. Following the success of
our partnership in the south of France, Four Seasons was the
natural choice to help elevate The Ocean Club to even greater
renown.”
Situated just off the Bahamian capital of
Nassau, the property began as the private estate of a Swedish
industrialist, later acquired by an American businessman and
philanthropist who built the original 52 room hotel and golf
course in 1962. In 2014, upon acquisition by Access Industries,
millions of dollars were invested in room renovations, a new
oceanfront pool and world class restaurants.
“The Ocean Club has long been one of the world’s
great resorts and will be an extraordinary addition to our global
portfolio as we extend our presence in the Caribbean,” said J.
Allen Smith, President and CEO of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.
“We are proud to work in partnership with Access to bring luxury
travellers a Four Seasons experience in the Bahamas. The genuine
warmth of the Bahamian people matches perfectly with the personalised service that only Four Seasons can deliver, creating
a truly authentic Caribbean experience unlike anything else on
Paradise Island.”
