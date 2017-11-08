Finnair Expands Codeshare Operations with Swedish Regional Airline BRA

Finnair has unveiled plans to add connections to Stockholm’s Bromma airport, and deepen its cooperation with the Swedish regional airline BRA.

With the new frequencies, Finnair will increase capacity between Bromma and Helsinki by 40%, offering up to 7 connections per day between both cities.

The new connections to Stockholm’s conveniently located downtown airport further improve Finnair’s offering for the Swedish market, which is one of Finnair’s key markets. Finnair also flies to Stockholm Arlanda airport with up to 8 connections a day.

Starting from January 2018, BRA will operate an additional afternoon flight for Finnair from Bromma in Stockholm to Helsinki and back during the weekdays, offering Swedish customers an additional connection to Finnair’s extensive Asian network.

Finnair will also operate an additional morning flight from Helsinki to Bromma five days a week, and an evening flight from Bromma to Helsinki six days a week, giving Finnair customers an improved schedule and quick transfers to BRA's regional network in Sweden via Bromma.

BRA offers connections from Bromma to Malmö, Umeå, Sundsvall, Växjö, Visby, Ängelholm, Halmstad, Ronneby, Östersund and Trollhättan.

“Expanding our cooperation with Finnair benefits our customers, who now get even better connections to Europe and Asia. We have operated the Umeå-Helsinki route for Finnair since September 2016, and are now happy to expand our flying for Finnair with the new Bromma frequency,” said Christian Clemens, CEO for BRA.

Finnair flies to four airports in Sweden – Stockholm Arlanda and Bromma, Gothenburg and Umeå - with a total of up to 17 daily connections.

With the BRA codeshare, Finnair covers altogether 13 cities in Sweden, and a frequent flyer program partnership between both airlines enables Finnair Plus customers to earn and use points throughout BRA’s network.



See other recent news regarding: Finnair, Sweden, BRA, Codeshare.