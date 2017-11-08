Finnair Expands Codeshare Operations with Swedish Regional Airline BRA

|
Finnair has unveiled plans to add connections to Stockholm’s Bromma airport, and deepen its cooperation with the Swedish
regional airline BRA.
With the new frequencies, Finnair will increase
capacity between Bromma and Helsinki by 40%, offering
up to 7 connections per day between both cities.
The new
connections to Stockholm’s conveniently located downtown airport
further improve Finnair’s offering for the Swedish market, which
is one of Finnair’s key markets. Finnair also flies to Stockholm
Arlanda airport with up to 8 connections a day.
Starting
from January 2018, BRA will operate an additional afternoon flight
for Finnair from Bromma in Stockholm to Helsinki and back during
the weekdays, offering Swedish customers an additional connection
to Finnair’s extensive Asian network.
Finnair will also operate an
additional morning flight from Helsinki to Bromma five days a
week, and an evening flight from Bromma to Helsinki six days a
week, giving Finnair customers an improved schedule and quick
transfers to BRA's regional network in Sweden via Bromma.
BRA
offers connections from Bromma to Malmö, Umeå, Sundsvall, Växjö,
Visby, Ängelholm, Halmstad, Ronneby, Östersund and Trollhättan.
“Expanding our cooperation with
Finnair benefits our customers, who now get even better
connections to Europe and Asia. We have operated the Umeå-Helsinki
route for Finnair since September 2016, and are now happy to
expand our flying for Finnair with the new Bromma frequency,” said
Christian Clemens, CEO for BRA.
Finnair flies to four
airports in Sweden – Stockholm Arlanda and Bromma, Gothenburg and
Umeå - with a total of up to 17 daily connections.
With the BRA
codeshare, Finnair covers altogether 13 cities in Sweden, and a
frequent flyer program partnership between both airlines enables
Finnair Plus customers to earn and use points throughout BRA’s
network.
