Dusit Signs Hotel in One of the Most Famous Water Towns in China

Dusit has signed a hotel management agreement with Kunshan Yuanwanggu IOT Industrial Park Company Limited to manage a new luxury hotel in Zhouzhuang, one of the most famous water towns in China.

Phase one of the Dusit Thani Zhouzhuang is anticipated to open in 2018, with phase two following in 2022.

Located in the coastal province of Jiangsu, Zhouzhuang is often referred to as ‘Venice of the East’ due to its distinctive network of canals, rivers and lakes, well-preserved ancient houses and bridges, and splendid water views.

Set within the Yungu Pastoral Valley, approximately 50 minutes by car from Shanghai and 40 minutes from Suzhou, the five-star Dusit Thani Zhouzhuang will comprise 30 rooms in traditional houses and 160 hotel guest rooms.

The traditional houses will open next year in phase one of the development alongside an all-day-dining restaurant.

The main hotel building will open in phase two and will include a main dining restaurant, a Chinese restaurant with private dining rooms, a gym, an indoor swimming pool, and conference facilities.

The family-friendly property will also have its own Mini Golf Range, Canoe Club, Kid’s Club, and Children's Farm.

Zhouzhuang's main scenic spots and historical attractions that date back to the Ming and Qing dynasties are all within walking distance. Guests can also travel between the various sights aboard a traditional gondola.

“We are very proud and honoured to be given the opportunity to manage such a luxury hotel in this stunning and historic location,” said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “By exceeding guests' expectations with each and every experience, the hotel will be perfectly positioned to meet the needs of domestic and international travellers alike. We look forward to making it a resounding success.”

Ms Chen Guang Zhu, Chairman of Yuanwanggu Group, said, “With its scenic location, comprehensive facilities and personalized service based on gracious hospitality, we are confident that Dusit Thani Zhouzhuang will be the town’s leading hotel. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Dusit International.”



See other recent news regarding: Dusit, Zhouzhuang.