Dusit Signs Hotel in One of the Most Famous Water Towns in China

|
Dusit has signed a hotel management agreement
with Kunshan Yuanwanggu IOT Industrial Park Company Limited to
manage a new luxury hotel in Zhouzhuang, one of the most famous
water towns in China.
Phase one of the Dusit Thani Zhouzhuang is
anticipated to open in 2018, with phase two following in 2022.
Located in the coastal province of Jiangsu,
Zhouzhuang is often referred to as ‘Venice of the East’ due to its
distinctive network of canals, rivers and lakes, well-preserved
ancient houses and bridges, and splendid water views.
Set
within the Yungu Pastoral Valley, approximately 50 minutes by car
from Shanghai and 40 minutes from Suzhou, the five-star Dusit Thani Zhouzhuang will comprise 30 rooms in traditional houses and
160 hotel guest rooms.
The traditional houses will open next year
in phase one of the development alongside an all-day-dining
restaurant.
The main hotel building will open in phase two and
will include a main dining restaurant, a Chinese restaurant with
private dining rooms, a gym, an indoor swimming
pool, and conference facilities.
The family-friendly
property will also have its own Mini Golf Range, Canoe Club, Kid’s
Club, and Children's Farm.
Zhouzhuang's main scenic spots and
historical attractions that date back to the Ming and Qing
dynasties are all within walking distance. Guests can also travel
between the various sights aboard a traditional gondola.
“We are very proud and honoured
to be given the opportunity to manage such a luxury hotel in this
stunning and historic location,” said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit
International. “By exceeding guests' expectations with each and
every experience, the hotel will be perfectly positioned to meet
the needs of domestic and international travellers alike. We look
forward to making it a resounding success.”
Ms Chen Guang
Zhu, Chairman of Yuanwanggu Group, said, “With its scenic
location, comprehensive facilities and personalized service based
on gracious hospitality, we are confident that Dusit Thani
Zhouzhuang will be the town’s leading hotel. We look forward to a
long and successful partnership with Dusit International.”
