Airbus to Have Major Presence at Dubai Air Show 12-16 November 2017

Airbus will showcase its wide range of technologies, products and services at the Dubai Air Show. In the static display areas, a plethora of Airbus’ real operational and development aircraft will be available to view, including the A350-900 which will also perform a demo flight. Airbus will showcase its executive jet ACJ 319ceo in partnership with Comlux, while Airbus Defence and Space’s exhibits will include the A400M new generation airlifter and the highly versatile C295 military transport and mission aircraft, for the first time with a display of weaponry to be qualified on the aircraft. At the Airbus stand (552) in the exhibition hall it will showcase products from other divisions and services including mock-ups of helicopter products including the H160 and the NH90, the modern and multi-role aircraft designed according to the most stringent NATO standards. The Airbus stand will showcase Space products including a comprehensive portfolio of satellites, including the SES-12- an extremely powerful and flexible telecommunications satellite. Visitors will also be able to learn about Zephyr, a High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) that runs exclusively on solar power and delivers a truly unique capability to provide a wide area persistent presence at low through-life cost as a complement to satellite-based surveillance and communications. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the new Airbus A330neo Airspace cabin. The completely overhauled cabin design offers a high-tech experience through and through, from the vibrant mood lighting and customizable ceiling lighting stencils, to futuristic lavatories and much larger overhead bins. As well as exploring all this latest hardware, visitors to the new “Digital Exhibition” concept area will be able to interactively immerse themselves in the fine details of every facet in Airbus’ group-wide activities – spanning not only Commercial Aircraft, Defence and Space, Helicopters, Services, but also other areas such as future research, the extended innovation ecosystem, electrification, urban air mobility, the Airbus Foundation as well as strengths in our workforce diversity. By using special VR headsets, guests will be able to fly-through the International Space Station, experience the innovative H160 helicopter, sit inside the cockpit of an A400M as it takes off from rough terrain, or explore the latest “Airspace” cabin interior innovations. In addition to hosting these immersive VR scenarios, the Exhibition will also feature a unique “HoloLens” zone which projects dynamic 3D holographic models – such as the ‘ExoMars’ Rover traversing a Martian landscape. See also: Emirates Takes Delivery of its 100th Airbus A380 Grizzly 4 Airbus A400M in Bangkok on 19 April 2012 HD video tour of the interior and exterior of Grizzly 4, an Airbus A400M which was in Bangkok, Thailand on 19 April 2012. See more: HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: Airbus, Dubai, Emirates, Air Show.