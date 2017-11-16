Airbus to Have Major Presence at Dubai Air
Show 12-16 November 2017
Airbus will showcase its wide
range of technologies, products and services at the Dubai Air Show.
In the static
display areas, a plethora of Airbus’ real operational and
development aircraft will be available to view, including the
A350-900
which will also perform a demo flight.
Airbus will
showcase its executive jet
ACJ 319ceo in partnership with
Comlux, while Airbus Defence and Space’s exhibits will include
the
A400M new generation airlifter and the highly versatile C295 military transport and
mission aircraft, for the first time with a display of weaponry to
be qualified on the aircraft.
At the Airbus stand (552) in the exhibition
hall it will showcase products from other
divisions and services including mock-ups of helicopter products
including the H160 and the NH90, the modern and multi-role
aircraft designed according to the most stringent NATO standards.
The Airbus stand will showcase Space products including a
comprehensive portfolio of satellites, including the SES-12- an extremely powerful and flexible telecommunications satellite.
Visitors will also be able to learn about Zephyr, a High Altitude
Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) that runs exclusively on solar power and
delivers a truly unique capability to provide a wide area
persistent presence at low through-life cost as a complement to
satellite-based surveillance and communications.
Visitors
will have the opportunity to experience the new Airbus A330neo
Airspace cabin. The completely overhauled cabin design offers a
high-tech experience through and through, from the vibrant mood
lighting and customizable ceiling lighting stencils, to futuristic
lavatories and much larger overhead bins.
As well as
exploring all this latest hardware, visitors to the new “Digital
Exhibition” concept area will be able to interactively immerse
themselves in the fine details of every facet in Airbus’
group-wide activities – spanning not only Commercial Aircraft, Defence and Space, Helicopters, Services, but also other areas
such as future research, the extended innovation ecosystem,
electrification, urban air mobility, the Airbus Foundation as well
as strengths in our workforce diversity.
By using special
VR headsets, guests will be able to fly-through the
International Space Station, experience the innovative H160
helicopter, sit inside the cockpit of an A400M as it takes off
from rough terrain, or explore the latest “Airspace” cabin
interior innovations.
In addition to hosting these immersive VR
scenarios, the Exhibition will also feature a unique “HoloLens”
zone which projects dynamic 3D holographic models – such as the ‘ExoMars’
Rover traversing a Martian landscape.