TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 8 Nov 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Airbus to Have Major Presence at Dubai Air Show 12-16 November 2017

Airbus will showcase its wide range of technologies, products and services at the Dubai Air Show.

 In the static display areas, a plethora of Airbus’ real operational and development aircraft will be available to view, including the A350-900 which will also perform a demo flight.

Airbus will showcase its executive jet ACJ 319ceo in partnership with Comlux, while Airbus Defence and Space’s exhibits will include the A400M new generation airlifter and the highly versatile C295 military transport and mission aircraft, for the first time with a display of weaponry to be qualified on the aircraft.

Airbus A400M Grizzly Bear Landing at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. The A400M will be one of many Airbus aircraft on display at the Dubai Air Show 2017 DAS17. Click to enlarge.

At the Airbus stand (552) in the exhibition hall it will showcase products from other divisions and services including mock-ups of helicopter products including the H160 and the NH90, the modern and multi-role aircraft designed according to the most stringent NATO standards.

The Airbus stand will showcase Space products including a comprehensive portfolio of satellites, including the SES-12- an extremely powerful and flexible telecommunications satellite. Visitors will also be able to learn about Zephyr, a High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) that runs exclusively on solar power and delivers a truly unique capability to provide a wide area persistent presence at low through-life cost as a complement to satellite-based surveillance and communications.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the new Airbus A330neo Airspace cabin. The completely overhauled cabin design offers a high-tech experience through and through, from the vibrant mood lighting and customizable ceiling lighting stencils, to futuristic lavatories and much larger overhead bins.

As well as exploring all this latest hardware, visitors to the new “Digital Exhibition” concept area will be able to interactively immerse themselves in the fine details of every facet in Airbus’ group-wide activities – spanning not only Commercial Aircraft, Defence and Space, Helicopters, Services, but also other areas such as future research, the extended innovation ecosystem, electrification, urban air mobility, the Airbus Foundation as well as strengths in our workforce diversity.

By using special VR headsets, guests will be able to fly-through the International Space Station, experience the innovative H160 helicopter, sit inside the cockpit of an A400M as it takes off from rough terrain, or explore the latest “Airspace” cabin interior innovations.

 In addition to hosting these immersive VR scenarios, the Exhibition will also feature a unique “HoloLens” zone which projects dynamic 3D holographic models – such as the ‘ExoMars’ Rover traversing a Martian landscape.

See also: Emirates Takes Delivery of its 100th Airbus A380

Grizzly 4 Airbus A400M in Bangkok on 19 April 2012

HD video tour of the interior and exterior of Grizzly 4, an Airbus A400M which was in Bangkok, Thailand on 19 April 2012.

See more: HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: Airbus, Dubai, Emirates, Air Show.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com