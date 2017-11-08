TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 8 Nov 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

C. Jeffrey Knittel Appointed CEO and Chairman of Airbus Americas

Aerospace industry veteran C. Jeffrey Knittel, formerly both Chief Executive of C2 Aviation Capital and President of CIT Transportation Finance, is to join Airbus early next year, taking the reins of the company’s business in the Americas.

Mr. Knittel, who brings more than 25 years of global aerospace leadership experience to the position, will join the company at its Americas headquarters in Herndon, Virginia, on 12 January 2018, as Airbus Americas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Airbus Americas’ current CEO, Barry Eccleston, will retire 28 February, 2018, following more than 12 years of service to Airbus. Allan McArtor, current Chairman of the Board for Airbus Americas since 2001, will remain with the company as Chairman Emeritus.

C. Jeffrey Knittel. Click to enlarge.

As Airbus Americas Chairman and CEO, Mr. Knittel will be responsible for Airbus’ commercial aircraft business throughout the Americas, as well as for providing leadership for the company’s helicopters and space and defense businesses in North America.

With more than 5,000 employees, Airbus Americas is the U.S.-based operation of Airbus, encompassing the regional corporate offices, engineering centers, training facilities, MROs and spare parts distribution centers, as well as manufacturing facilities producing commercial aircraft, helicopters and satellites.

“Jeff Knittel has the perfect skillset to lead the Airbus Americas team into the future, and I am very pleased that he has agreed to join the company – one he already knows well from the perspective of a long-time customer,” said Tom Enders, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. “The Americas is a vital region for Airbus – one where we will continue to expand our investments and corporate citizenship, as well as serve and grow our customer and supplier partnerships. Our business there will thrive under Jeff’s leadership, business acumen and deep understanding of the forces shaping this market. We are very grateful also to Allan and Barry for their leadership and outstanding accomplishments for Airbus over the past many years.”

Prior to leading C2 Aviation Capital, Mr. Knittel served in a series of senior leadership positions at CIT Group Inc. since joining that  company in 1986. From 1982 to 1986, he held various senior management positions with Manufacturers Hanover Leasing Corporation. He began his career with the Cessna Finance Company.

“Airbus has an extraordinary record of achievement in the Americas – especially over the last several years – but it’s clear that its greatest opportunities still lie ahead,” said Mr. Knittel. “I’m truly excited to join the company and the excellent team in the Americas at such a pivotal time of growth in these markets, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation that the team has already established.”

Mr. Knittel is a trustee of the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, a member of the Board of the USO of Metropolitan New York, and a member emeritus of the Board of Governors of the Wings Club. Previously, he also served as president of the Board of Directors of Just One Break and as a member of the Board of Trustees at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Mr. Knittel holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. In addition, he graduated from the Advanced Management Program at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

See other recent news regarding: Airbus, Americas.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com