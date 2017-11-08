C. Jeffrey Knittel Appointed CEO and Chairman of Airbus Americas

|
Aerospace industry veteran C. Jeffrey Knittel,
formerly both Chief Executive of C2 Aviation Capital and President
of CIT Transportation Finance, is to join Airbus early next year,
taking the reins of the company’s business in the Americas.
Mr. Knittel, who brings more than 25 years of
global aerospace leadership experience to the position, will join
the company at its Americas headquarters in Herndon, Virginia, on
12 January 2018, as Airbus Americas Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer.
Airbus Americas’ current CEO, Barry Eccleston,
will retire 28 February, 2018, following more
than 12 years of service to Airbus. Allan McArtor, current
Chairman of the Board for Airbus Americas since 2001, will remain
with the company as Chairman Emeritus.
As Airbus Americas Chairman and CEO, Mr. Knittel
will be responsible for Airbus’ commercial aircraft business
throughout the Americas, as well as for providing leadership for
the company’s helicopters and space and defense businesses in
North America.
With more than 5,000 employees, Airbus Americas is
the U.S.-based operation of Airbus, encompassing the regional
corporate offices, engineering centers, training facilities, MROs
and spare parts distribution centers, as well as manufacturing
facilities producing commercial aircraft, helicopters and
satellites.
“Jeff Knittel has the perfect skillset to lead
the Airbus Americas team into the future, and I am very pleased
that he has agreed to join the company – one he already knows well
from the perspective of a long-time customer,” said Tom Enders,
Airbus Chief Executive Officer. “The Americas is a vital region
for Airbus – one where we will continue to expand our investments
and corporate citizenship, as well as serve and grow our customer
and supplier partnerships. Our business there will thrive under
Jeff’s leadership, business acumen and deep understanding of the
forces shaping this market. We are very grateful also to
Allan and Barry for their leadership and outstanding
accomplishments for Airbus over the past many years.”
Prior to leading C2 Aviation Capital, Mr.
Knittel served in a series of senior leadership positions at CIT
Group Inc. since joining that company in 1986. From 1982 to
1986, he held various senior management positions with
Manufacturers Hanover Leasing Corporation. He began his career
with the Cessna Finance Company.
“Airbus has an extraordinary record of
achievement in the Americas – especially over the last several
years – but it’s clear that its greatest opportunities still lie
ahead,” said Mr. Knittel. “I’m truly excited to join the company
and the excellent team in the Americas at such a pivotal time of
growth in these markets, and I look forward to building on the
strong foundation that the team has already established.”
Mr. Knittel is a trustee of the National World
War II Museum in New Orleans, a member of the Board of the USO of
Metropolitan New York, and a member emeritus of the Board of
Governors of the Wings Club. Previously, he also served as
president of the Board of Directors of Just One Break and as a
member of the Board of Trustees at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical
University.
Mr. Knittel holds a bachelor’s degree in
aviation management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. In
addition, he graduated from the Advanced Management Program at the
University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.
See other recent
news regarding:
Airbus,
Americas.