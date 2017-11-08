FedEx Signs Deal for 50 ATR 72-600 Freighters

|
FedEx Express has signed a major contract with
ATR for the firm purchase of 30 ATR 72-600s plus 20 options.
The
aircraft will be the first new ATRs to be directly delivered from
the factory in a freighter configuration.
This new aircraft
version, designated as the ATR 72-600F, has a brand new windowless
fuselage and is equipped with a forward Large Cargo Door (LCD) and
a rear upper hinged cargo door.
Deliveries of the ATR 72-600Fs to FedEx Express
will begin in 2020.
These new ATRs are also the first ATR 72-600s
that will operate in a cargo configuration, as well as being the
first ones equipped with an LCD directly from the factory.
The ATR 72-600F features a class E main cabin for
cargo operations, and will support both bulk cargo and Unit Load
Device (ULD) configurations.
The ATR 72-600F has a bulk capacity
of 74.6 m3, and when in ULD mode, can accommodate up to seven LD3
containers, or five 88” x 108”, or nine 88” x 62” pallets. The
aircraft is also equipped with new reinforced floor panels.
David L.
Cunningham, President and CEO of FedEx Express, said, “ATR
aircraft have been successfully operating in FedEx service for
many years. We worked with ATR to develop this new aircraft, which
include special features to help us grow our business, especially
in the air freight market where shipments are larger and heavier.
The 72-600F will play an important role in our global network by
helping us deliver fast, economical service to small and medium
sized markets.”
ATR’s Chief Executive Officer
Christian Scherer, said, “We congratulate FedEx Express for
their long-standing success and for their long term commercial
views for the new ATR 72-600F. Their selection of this new
aircraft is the result of a deep technical and economic analysis.
ATRs in cargo configuration deliver an outstanding service, both
serving small communities and feeding larger freighters. The ATR
72-600F is the only new large regional aircraft available on the
market for freighter operations. We are convinced that, with its
use by FedEx Express, it will become the new benchmark for
regional air cargo operations.”
