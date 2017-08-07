TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 7 Aug 2017
Crown Group Opens Skye Hotel Suites Parramatta in Sydney, Australia

Crown Group has expanded its portfolio of hotels in Sydney, Australia with the opening of the 5-star Skye Hotel Suites Parramatta in western Sydney.

 Skye Hotel Suites comprises 72 apartment-style suites, each featuring L’Occitane toiletries, in-room dining from an on-site restaurant, pre-stockable maxi-bar, keyless entry, ‘virtual concierge’ tablets to enable access to all hotel services from each suite, and the unique ability to choose your own mattress firmness on each side of the bed.

Amenities include a state-of-the-art gymnasium, pool, sundeck, spa, sauna and the Husk & Vine Kitchen and Bar.

Swimming pool at the Skye Hotel Suites Parramatta in western Sydney, Australia

Later this year cocktail legend Sven Almenning will also open a 26th floor rooftop bar, overlooking Sydney’s iconic skyline.

 “Parramatta is a powerhouse for innovation and business and Skye Hotel Suites will be a stand-out, luxury addition to Sydney’s up-and-coming West,” said Crown Group’s Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer, Iwan Sunito. “Appealing to a new generation of domestic and international visitors to the city, Skye Hotel Suites is designed to create a fresh lifestyle standard delivering superior apartment-sized suites for discerning travellers. It will also set the benchmark for future Skye Hotels Suites openings in Sydney’s CBD in 2018 and Green Square in 2019.”

When breaking ground for the development, Crown Group discovered archaeological remains integral to Parramatta’s historical and cultural past, including an 1840s house, an underlying convict hut, wheelwright’s workshop and the cellar of the Wheat Sheaf Hotel, which were preserved for public display and have inspired Husk & Vine’s unique wheat and wine concept.

Adding to Crown Group’s already extensive portfolio of luxury residential property, Skye Hotel Suites sits within V by Crown Group’s twin residential towers, creating a ‘vertical village’ to rival those in emerging Asian and European design capitals.

The building itself is an architectural centrepiece for Parramatta, achieved by twin visionaries Allen Jack + Cottier and Koichi Takada Architects.

 Located less than 300 metres from Parramatta Square and a short walk from Parramatta’s train station and ferry wharf, Skye Hotel Suites is surrounded by high-end retail and cultural experiences.

