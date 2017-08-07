Crown Group Opens Skye Hotel Suites Parramatta in Sydney, Australia

|
Crown Group has expanded its portfolio of hotels
in Sydney, Australia with the opening of the 5-star Skye Hotel
Suites Parramatta in western Sydney.
Skye Hotel Suites comprises 72
apartment-style suites, each featuring L’Occitane toiletries,
in-room dining from an on-site restaurant, pre-stockable maxi-bar,
keyless entry, ‘virtual concierge’ tablets to enable access to all
hotel services from each suite, and the unique ability to choose
your own mattress firmness on each side of the bed.
Amenities include a state-of-the-art gymnasium,
pool, sundeck, spa, sauna and the Husk & Vine Kitchen and Bar.
Later this year cocktail legend Sven Almenning
will also open a 26th floor rooftop bar, overlooking Sydney’s
iconic skyline.
“Parramatta is a powerhouse for innovation
and business and Skye Hotel Suites will be a stand-out, luxury
addition to Sydney’s up-and-coming West,” said Crown Group’s
Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer, Iwan Sunito. “Appealing
to a new generation of domestic and international visitors to the
city, Skye Hotel Suites is designed to create a fresh lifestyle
standard delivering superior apartment-sized suites for discerning
travellers. It will also set the benchmark for future Skye Hotels
Suites openings in Sydney’s CBD in 2018 and Green Square in 2019.”
When breaking ground for the development, Crown
Group discovered archaeological remains integral to Parramatta’s
historical and cultural past, including an 1840s house, an
underlying convict hut, wheelwright’s workshop and the cellar of
the Wheat Sheaf Hotel, which were preserved for public display and
have inspired Husk & Vine’s unique wheat and wine concept.
Adding to Crown Group’s already extensive
portfolio of luxury residential property, Skye Hotel Suites sits
within V by Crown Group’s twin residential towers, creating a
‘vertical village’ to rival those in emerging Asian and European
design capitals.
The building itself is an architectural
centrepiece for Parramatta, achieved by twin visionaries Allen
Jack + Cottier and Koichi Takada Architects.
Located less than 300 metres from
Parramatta Square and a short walk from Parramatta’s train station
and ferry wharf, Skye Hotel Suites is surrounded by high-end
retail and cultural experiences.
