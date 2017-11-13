Saab Appoints Andy Keough as Managing Director - Australia

Saab, a leading defence and security company, has appointed Andy Keough as Managing Director - Australia, effective 13 November 2017.

Andy Keough completed 22 years in the Australian Navy, which included two commands of Collins Class submarines and a three-year exchange posting with the US Navy’s Submarine Force in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

He was awarded the Conspicuous Service Cross (CSC) for his leadership whilst in command of HMAS SHEEAN in 2006.

Keough retired from the Navy in 2007 and joined Australian shipbuilder ASC where he was responsible for establishing the business improvement capability and managing ASC’s operations in Western Australia.

Since 31 August 2015, Mr Keough was the Chief Executive for Defence SA.

As Saab’s Managing Director - Australia, Mr Keough will be heading the operational companies and be the senior Saab representative in Australia and New Zealand.

“Saab’s Australian operations are very important to the company’s global development. Andy Keough experiences makes him the perfect choice as the new Managing Director. He has the drive, ambition and commercial instincts to build on Saab’s success in Australia,” said Anders Carp, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab Business Area Surveillance.

Andy Keough has a MBA, is an Adjunct Professor with The University of South Australia and is the Chair of the South Australian Defence Indigenous Employment Cluster.

Saab’s previous Managing Director in Australia, Dean Rosenfield, has been promoted as head of Saab’s market area Asia Pacific and will be based in Singapore from 1 January 2018.



