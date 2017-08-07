TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 7 Aug 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Mantra Acquires Australia’s Art Series Hotel Group

Mantra has entered into an agreement with the Deague Group to acquire the Australian-owned Art Series Hotel Group for approximately A$52.5 million (excluding transaction costs), subject to customary completion conditions.

The acquisition will see seven hotels, representing more than 1,000 guest rooms and including a number of conference and event facilities, restaurants and luxury hotel-style amenities, added to Mantra Group’s portfolio of 128 properties and more than 21,500 rooms in properties under management across Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Hawaii.

Great view from the Pentohouse at The Johnson, Spring Hill, Brisbane Queensland

The seven hotels are:

· The Cullen, Prahran, Melbourne VIC

· The Larwill Studio, North Melbourne VIC

· The Olsen, South Yarra, Melbourne VIC

· The Blackman, St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC

· The Chen, Box Hill, Melbourne VIC (which is currently in the final stages of construction and is set to open in November 2017)

· The Johnson, Spring Hill, Brisbane QLD (pictured)

· The Watson, Walkerville, Adelaide SA

Each hotel is inspired and dedicated to Australian contemporary artists, infusing the namesake artist’s works and personality throughout the hotel to create unique art-inspired experiences.

Recognising the strength of the brand in the market, each business will continue to operate under the Art Series brand.

Mantra Group Chief Executive Officer Bob East said, “This acquisition enhances our existing portfolio and presents a unique opportunity for Mantra Group to increase its footprint across three key locations (Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide) in a single transaction,” said Mr East. “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a collection of exceptional hotels and one which is expected to make a significant contribution to Mantra Group’s business. These hotels have been operated to the highest standards by a passionate and dedicated team, and we are delighted to welcome such iconic and favoured properties to our growing network of hotels and resorts. We look forward to working with the owners, team members and guests to ensure a smooth transition.”

Settlement of the ‘Art Series Acquisition’ is expected to be completed in late 2017.

See other recent news regarding: : Mantra, Art Series, Australia.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com