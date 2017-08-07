Four Seasons Signs Resort in Jeju Shinhwa World, South Korea

Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd. (LJDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Landing International Development Limited and the developer and operator of Jeju Shinhwa World, and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts have unveiled plans to open a luxury Four Seasons resort in the heart of Jeju Shinhwa World. Located just one hour from Seoul by plane, Jeju Island is home to some of Korea's most spectacular natural wonders, including multiple UNESCO sites, an expansive network of underground lava caves, waterfalls, lush coastal hiking trails and the highest mountain peak in all of Korea. A year-round destination, Jeju Island also hosts the world-class Jeju Food & Wine Festival and offers a colourful array of local cuisine. Jeju Shinhwa World will encompass high-end hotels, upscale resort condominiums and villas, MICE facilities, and retail space for international and K-fashion brands. The integrated development will also feature an array of entertainment options including a waterpark, theme park, international-style casino and K-pop entertainment centre. "Korea is an important market for luxury leisure and business travellers. We are pleased to be extending our presence with a new resort experience on Jeju Island to complement our urban property in Seoul," said J. Allen Smith (pictured), President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Landing International has an incredible vision for Jeju Shinhwa World. We look forward to working in partnership with them to create a world-class Four Seasons resort on Jeju Island, offering yet another destination in Korea for local and international travellers to experience the personalized service and thoughtful attention to detail that define Four Seasons." Four Seasons Resort Jeju Island at Jeju Shinhwa World, South Korea will include approximately 240 guest rooms, suites and villas, with a variety of restaurants and bars from which to choose. The resort will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for intimate weddings and prestigious corporate events, as well as a luxurious spa, designed in the style of a traditional Korean tea house. "Jeju Shinhwa World is set to be one of the most popular leisure and entertainment destinations in north-east Asia. We are honoured to have Four Seasons as a luxury hotel brand in our accommodation offering. As a world-class luxury hospitality company, I am confident that Four Seasons will offer distinguished guests a premium hospitality experience at Jeju Shinhwa World." said Yang Zhihui, Chairman and Executive Director of Landing International Development Limited. "Jeju attracted close to 16 million visitors in 2016, and tourism is expected to continue to grow with a strong momentum for many years to come. We believe with its world-class products and service quality, Four Seasons will enhance the hospitality offerings in Jeju and further strengthen Jeju Shinhwa World's market position as a desired tourist destination in Jeju." Jeju Shinhwa World is opening in phases since the beginning of 2017. See other recent news regarding: Shangri-La, Jeju, South Korea.