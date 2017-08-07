Four Seasons Signs Resort in Jeju Shinhwa World, South Korea

|
Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd. (LJDC), a
wholly owned subsidiary of Landing International Development
Limited and the developer and operator of Jeju Shinhwa World, and
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts have unveiled plans to open a
luxury Four Seasons resort in the heart of Jeju Shinhwa World.
Located just one hour from Seoul by
plane, Jeju Island is home to some of Korea's most spectacular
natural wonders, including multiple UNESCO sites, an expansive
network of underground lava caves, waterfalls, lush
coastal hiking trails and the highest mountain peak in all of
Korea. A year-round destination, Jeju Island also hosts the world-class Jeju Food & Wine
Festival and offers a colourful array of local cuisine.
Jeju Shinhwa World will encompass
high-end hotels, upscale resort condominiums and villas, MICE
facilities, and retail space
for international and K-fashion brands. The integrated development
will also feature an array of entertainment options including a
waterpark, theme park, international-style casino and K-pop
entertainment centre.
"Korea is an important market
for luxury leisure and business travellers. We are pleased to be
extending our presence with a new resort experience on Jeju Island
to complement our urban property in Seoul," said J. Allen Smith
(pictured),
President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Landing
International has an incredible vision for Jeju Shinhwa World. We
look forward to working in partnership with them to create a
world-class Four Seasons resort on Jeju Island, offering yet
another destination in Korea for local and international
travellers to experience the personalized service and thoughtful
attention to detail that define Four Seasons."
Four
Seasons Resort Jeju Island at Jeju Shinhwa World, South Korea will
include approximately 240 guest rooms, suites
and villas, with a variety of restaurants
and bars from which to choose.
The resort will be equipped with
state-of-the-art facilities for intimate weddings and prestigious
corporate events, as well as a luxurious spa, designed in the style of a traditional Korean tea house.
"Jeju Shinhwa World is set to be one
of the most popular leisure and entertainment destinations in
north-east Asia. We are honoured to have Four Seasons as a luxury
hotel brand in our accommodation offering. As a world-class luxury
hospitality company, I am confident that Four Seasons will offer
distinguished guests a premium hospitality experience at Jeju Shinhwa World." said Yang Zhihui, Chairman and Executive Director
of Landing International Development Limited. "Jeju attracted
close to 16 million visitors in 2016, and tourism is expected to
continue to grow with a strong momentum for many years to come. We
believe with its world-class products and service quality, Four
Seasons will enhance the hospitality offerings in Jeju and further
strengthen Jeju Shinhwa World's market position as a desired
tourist destination in Jeju."
Jeju Shinhwa World is opening in phases since
the beginning of 2017.
