TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 7 Aug 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Four Seasons Signs Resort in Jeju Shinhwa World, South Korea

Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd. (LJDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Landing International Development Limited and the developer and operator of Jeju Shinhwa World, and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts have unveiled plans to open a luxury Four Seasons resort in the heart of Jeju Shinhwa World.

Located just one hour from Seoul by plane, Jeju Island is home to some of Korea's most spectacular natural wonders, including multiple UNESCO sites, an expansive network of underground lava caves, waterfalls, lush coastal hiking trails and the highest mountain peak in all of Korea. A year-round destination, Jeju Island also hosts the world-class Jeju Food & Wine Festival and offers a colourful array of local cuisine.

Jeju Shinhwa World will encompass high-end hotels, upscale resort condominiums and villas, MICE facilities, and retail space for international and K-fashion brands. The integrated development will also feature an array of entertainment options including a waterpark, theme park, international-style casino and K-pop entertainment centre.

J. Allen Smith

"Korea is an important market for luxury leisure and business travellers. We are pleased to be extending our presence with a new resort experience on Jeju Island to complement our urban property in Seoul," said J. Allen Smith (pictured), President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Landing International has an incredible vision for Jeju Shinhwa World. We look forward to working in partnership with them to create a world-class Four Seasons resort on Jeju Island, offering yet another destination in Korea for local and international travellers to experience the personalized service and thoughtful attention to detail that define Four Seasons."

Four Seasons Resort Jeju Island at Jeju Shinhwa World, South Korea will include approximately 240 guest rooms, suites and villas, with a variety of restaurants and bars from which to choose.

 The resort will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for intimate weddings and prestigious corporate events, as well as a luxurious spa, designed in the style of a traditional Korean tea house.

"Jeju Shinhwa World is set to be one of the most popular leisure and entertainment destinations in north-east Asia. We are honoured to have Four Seasons as a luxury hotel brand in our accommodation offering. As a world-class luxury hospitality company, I am confident that Four Seasons will offer distinguished guests a premium hospitality experience at Jeju Shinhwa World." said Yang Zhihui, Chairman and Executive Director of Landing International Development Limited. "Jeju attracted close to 16 million visitors in 2016, and tourism is expected to continue to grow with a strong momentum for many years to come. We believe with its world-class products and service quality, Four Seasons will enhance the hospitality offerings in Jeju and further strengthen Jeju Shinhwa World's market position as a desired tourist destination in Jeju."

Jeju Shinhwa World is opening in phases since the beginning of 2017.

See other recent news regarding: Shangri-La, Jeju, South Korea.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com