Jared Green Joins The Sanchaya Bintan as Director of Sales

|
Jared Green has been appointed as Director of
Sales of The Sanchaya, a 21-villa and 9-suite beachfront estate on
Bintan Island, Indonesia.
Green’s appointment follows a two-year
stint as Director of Sales with The Strand Hotel in Yangon,
Myanmar (Burma). He played integral roles in the reopening of the
storied and luxurious property after an extensive refurbishment, and the launch
of a new luxury river cruise ship The Strand Cruise on the Ayeyarwady River.
Green also worked as Director of Sales at
Cambodia’s first private island resort Song Saa for more than
three years, after he was Director of Revenue at Raffles Hotels,
Dubai.
He quickly rose up the ranks at luxury
hotels in London, Bahrain and Dubai after starting his career in
his native Australia as a senior receptionist at The Prince Hotel
in Melbourne.
“Recognised and trusted by the
industry, Jared has a great track record of activating luxury
distribution channels,” said The Sanchaya’s estate manager, Magnus Olovson. “His rich experience, personality and strong work ethic
will further underpin The Sanchaya’s unrivalled level of
hospitality and attention to detail.”
Green said
his ambitions for The Sanchaya included introducing the 10-hectare
estate to a wider exclusive audience of and creating even more
unique experiences for guests.
“I am drawn to the
flexibility and creativity of the independent hotel movement and
The Sanchaya is exemplary in this field,” said Green (pictured).
“The attentiveness of the staff, known as ‘artisans’, due to the
level of training invested and innovative initiatives such as the
S’YA fashion line make me feel very excited to be part of the
team.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Jared Green,
Sanchaya,
Bintan,
DOS,
Indonesia.