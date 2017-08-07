Jared Green Joins The Sanchaya Bintan as Director of Sales

Jared Green has been appointed as Director of Sales of The Sanchaya, a 21-villa and 9-suite beachfront estate on Bintan Island, Indonesia.

Green’s appointment follows a two-year stint as Director of Sales with The Strand Hotel in Yangon, Myanmar (Burma). He played integral roles in the reopening of the storied and luxurious property after an extensive refurbishment, and the launch of a new luxury river cruise ship The Strand Cruise on the Ayeyarwady River.

Green also worked as Director of Sales at Cambodia’s first private island resort Song Saa for more than three years, after he was Director of Revenue at Raffles Hotels, Dubai.

He quickly rose up the ranks at luxury hotels in London, Bahrain and Dubai after starting his career in his native Australia as a senior receptionist at The Prince Hotel in Melbourne.

“Recognised and trusted by the industry, Jared has a great track record of activating luxury distribution channels,” said The Sanchaya’s estate manager, Magnus Olovson. “His rich experience, personality and strong work ethic will further underpin The Sanchaya’s unrivalled level of hospitality and attention to detail.”

Green said his ambitions for The Sanchaya included introducing the 10-hectare estate to a wider exclusive audience of and creating even more unique experiences for guests.

“I am drawn to the flexibility and creativity of the independent hotel movement and The Sanchaya is exemplary in this field,” said Green (pictured). “The attentiveness of the staff, known as ‘artisans’, due to the level of training invested and innovative initiatives such as the S’YA fashion line make me feel very excited to be part of the team.”



