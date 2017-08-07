Smiths Detection’s Checkpoint.Evoplus Certified by French Civil Aviation Authority

Checkpoint.Evoplus from Smiths Detection has been certified by STAC, the French civil aviation authority technical centre.

An advanced screening and management platform, Checkpoint.Evoplus allows a collection of individual components and sensors to be transformed into a single, integrated and intelligent solution. Producing valuable operational data and supporting new functions such as centralised screening and directed search, it streamlines the overall screening process.

Checkpoint.Evoplus was developed based on systems used in hold baggage screening (HBS) so there are economies to be gained for airports who use it in both HBS and passenger checkpoints. Although there are already combined HBS and checkpoint systems delivering management and performance data, more complex data exchange between the two screening areas could well improve security even further and also generate additional operational benefits.

“Achieving STAC approval is just one example of how this innovative platform is paving the way for checkpoint management software in Europe and around the world,” said Tony Tielen, VP EMEA of Smiths Detection. “It has the potential to deliver the highest possible levels of security combined with significant operational advances – including networking groups of national or international airports.”

Checkpoint.Evoplus is 2D and 3D ready and also designed to be vendor independent in order to support third-party devices, technology and lanes with open interfaces.

