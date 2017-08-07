Smiths Detection’s Checkpoint.Evoplus Certified by French Civil Aviation Authority

|
Checkpoint.Evoplus from Smiths Detection has
been certified by STAC, the French civil aviation authority
technical centre.
An advanced screening and management platform,
Checkpoint.Evoplus allows a collection of individual components
and sensors to be transformed into a single, integrated and
intelligent solution. Producing valuable operational data and
supporting new functions such as centralised screening and
directed search, it streamlines the overall screening process.
Checkpoint.Evoplus was developed based on
systems used in hold baggage screening (HBS) so there are
economies to be gained for airports who use it in both HBS and
passenger checkpoints. Although there are already combined HBS and
checkpoint systems delivering management and performance data,
more complex data exchange between the two screening areas could
well improve security even further and also generate additional
operational benefits.
“Achieving STAC approval is just one example of
how this innovative platform is paving the way for checkpoint
management software in Europe and around the world,” said
Tony Tielen, VP EMEA of Smiths Detection. “It has the potential to
deliver the highest possible levels of security combined with
significant operational advances – including networking groups of
national or international airports.”
Checkpoint.Evoplus is 2D and 3D ready and also
designed to be vendor independent in order to support third-party
devices, technology and lanes with open interfaces.
