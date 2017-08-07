Air New Zealand to Increase Flights to
Vancouver, Canada
Air New Zealand is to boost its
Vancouver-Auckland operations by almost 20% from January - July
2018.
The airline will move from seven to eight weekly
flights during the first half
of January.
Frequency of services will also grow over the
shoulder season with the airline moving from five weekly services
to daily flights during February, and increasing to five services
per week in March and April (up from four) and four weekly services
during May - mid-June (up from three).
Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer, Cam
Wallace, said, "We recognise how popular Canada is as a winter
destination for Kiwis. We also see the value in increasing
services to New Zealand for Canadian tourists, allowing them to
escape the winter and enjoy a chance to experience our beautiful
summer and the tranquility of New Zealand through the shoulder
season."