Air New Zealand to Increase Flights to Vancouver, Canada

Air New Zealand is to boost its Vancouver-Auckland operations by almost 20% from January - July 2018.

The airline will move from seven to eight weekly flights during the first half of January.

Frequency of services will also grow over the shoulder season with the airline moving from five weekly services to daily flights during February, and increasing to five services per week in March and April (up from four) and four weekly services during May - mid-June (up from three).

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer, Cam Wallace, said, "We recognise how popular Canada is as a winter destination for Kiwis. We also see the value in increasing services to New Zealand for Canadian tourists, allowing them to escape the winter and enjoy a chance to experience our beautiful summer and the tranquility of New Zealand through the shoulder season."

