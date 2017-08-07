Air New Zealand to Increase Auckland - Honolulu Flights by Almost 60,000 Seats

Air New Zealand is to add almost 60,000 seats between Auckland and Honolulu from April to October 2018, an increase of 75% compared with this year.

The airline will operate an additional 94 return services during the period, moving to daily flights and up to nine services per week during the busy July school holiday period.

Services will be operated by the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the majority of the year, with a change to the Boeing 777-200 during the July and September holiday periods.

Air New Zealand's Chief Revenue Officer, Cam Wallace, said, "Hawaii is clearly a favourite destination for Kiwis, particularly for those wanting to escape the New Zealand winter. Air New Zealand has increased its services to Honolulu to offer customers even more flexibility as well as a greater number of premium seats during the peak periods by deploying our Boeing 777-200."

Air New Zealand offers its popular Economy Skycouch product as well as Premium Economy and Business Premier on its services to Hawaii.

