Vietjet Inks Aircraft Financing
Agreement with GOAL
Vietjet and German Operating Aircraft
Leasing (GOAL), a joint venture between KGAL GmbH & Co.
KG (KGAL) and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, have signed a
strategic agreement that paves the way for GOAL to finance Vietjet’s
acquisition of four brand new A321 aircraft worth US$464 million
at list price.
The acquisition of the four aircraft is part of
a contract signed earlier between Vietjet
and Airbus. Vietjet is expected to receive
the four aircraft this year.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, GOAL Managing
Director Jochen Baltes said, “GOAL and KGAL are very excited about
the purchase and leaseback of these four aircraft with one of the
world’s most dynamic low-cost airlines. Following this agreement,
all parties will continue to work and cooperate together on more
opportunities in aviation development in the coming time.”
Vietjet also recently signed a similar deal with
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited (MUL) to finance Vietjet’s acquisition of three brand new A321
aircraft worth US$348 million at list price.
Earlier in June at the Paris Airshow 2017 in
France, Vietjet signed a deal with Safran for its SFCO2 fuel
efficiency solution. The SFCO2 service contract covers the entire
fleet of the Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) based airline which will enhance Vietjet’s
operational efficiency by reducing fuel consumption and CO2
emissions.
