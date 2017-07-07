Vietjet Inks Aircraft Financing Agreement with GOAL

Vietjet and German Operating Aircraft Leasing (GOAL), a joint venture between KGAL GmbH & Co. KG (KGAL) and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, have signed a strategic agreement that paves the way for GOAL to finance Vietjet’s acquisition of four brand new A321 aircraft worth US$464 million at list price.

The acquisition of the four aircraft is part of a contract signed earlier between Vietjet and Airbus. Vietjet is expected to receive the four aircraft this year.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, GOAL Managing Director Jochen Baltes said, “GOAL and KGAL are very excited about the purchase and leaseback of these four aircraft with one of the world’s most dynamic low-cost airlines. Following this agreement, all parties will continue to work and cooperate together on more opportunities in aviation development in the coming time.”

Vietjet also recently signed a similar deal with Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited (MUL) to finance Vietjet’s acquisition of three brand new A321 aircraft worth US$348 million at list price.

Earlier in June at the Paris Airshow 2017 in France, Vietjet signed a deal with Safran for its SFCO2 fuel efficiency solution. The SFCO2 service contract covers the entire fleet of the Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) based airline which will enhance Vietjet’s operational efficiency by reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200 Aircraft HS-VKA Tour - HD

