Nakhon Phanom in Isaan, Thailand to Host Mekong Tourism Forum 2018

Nakhon Phanom in Isaan, Thailand has been
chosen as the host venue for the Mekong Tourism Forum (MTF) 2018.
Nakhon Phanom, which means “The City of Mountains”, is being
promoted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) as an
up-and-coming tourist destination in Isaan.
The 3rd Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge across the Mekong connects Nakhon Phanom with Lao PDR’s Thakhek Khammouane region, and there
are daily Nok Air and Thai AirAsia flights to and from Bangkok’s
Don Mueang International Airport.
Mr.
Yuthasak Supasorn,
TAT’s Governor said, “Nakhon
Phanom, which borders the Mekong River, is an ideal venue for this
regional conference. The province offers amazing Mekong scenery
and culture, and of course, the warm Isaan hospitality. We’re
excited to showcase this lovely province to delegates of the MTF
2018.”
In Nakhon Phanom city itself, there are many
attractions for tourists including temples such as, Wat Phra That
Phanom (pictured), which was built in the local style and is one of the most
important temples in Isaan.
Other attractions include the
Provincial Governor’s Residence Museum with its neo-Colonial
architecture and the Mekong Underwater World which teaches visitors
about the underwater life and ecosystems of the river.
Organised by the Mekong Tourism Coordinating
Office, the MTF gives stakeholders in the region, both public and
private, a platform for joint discussions on the promotion and
marketing of travel and tourism to and within the GMS countries –
Cambodia, China’s Yunnan and Guangxi Provinces, Lao PDR, Myanmar,
Thailand, and Vietnam.
The forum also promotes sustainable growth
in the industry and invites keynote speakers to talk on tourism
issues.
MTF was first organised by PATA in 1996 and the hosting rotated among
GMS nations until 2005. The event was revived by the Mekong
Tourism Coordinating Office in 2010 and is now held annually. MTF
was most recently held in Thailand in 2012 in the northern
province of Chiang Rai. Last year, the Forum was held in June in
Luang Prabang, Lao PDR.
