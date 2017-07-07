Nakhon Phanom in Isaan, Thailand to Host Mekong Tourism Forum 2018

Nakhon Phanom in Isaan, Thailand has been chosen as the host venue for the Mekong Tourism Forum (MTF) 2018.

Nakhon Phanom, which means “The City of Mountains”, is being promoted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) as an up-and-coming tourist destination in Isaan.

The 3rd Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge across the Mekong connects Nakhon Phanom with Lao PDR’s Thakhek Khammouane region, and there are daily Nok Air and Thai AirAsia flights to and from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT’s Governor said, “Nakhon Phanom, which borders the Mekong River, is an ideal venue for this regional conference. The province offers amazing Mekong scenery and culture, and of course, the warm Isaan hospitality. We’re excited to showcase this lovely province to delegates of the MTF 2018.”

In Nakhon Phanom city itself, there are many attractions for tourists including temples such as, Wat Phra That Phanom (pictured), which was built in the local style and is one of the most important temples in Isaan.

Other attractions include the Provincial Governor’s Residence Museum with its neo-Colonial architecture and the Mekong Underwater World which teaches visitors about the underwater life and ecosystems of the river.

Organised by the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office, the MTF gives stakeholders in the region, both public and private, a platform for joint discussions on the promotion and marketing of travel and tourism to and within the GMS countries – Cambodia, China’s Yunnan and Guangxi Provinces, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The forum also promotes sustainable growth in the industry and invites keynote speakers to talk on tourism issues.

MTF was first organised by PATA in 1996 and the hosting rotated among GMS nations until 2005. The event was revived by the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office in 2010 and is now held annually. MTF was most recently held in Thailand in 2012 in the northern province of Chiang Rai. Last year, the Forum was held in June in Luang Prabang, Lao PDR.

