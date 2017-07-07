Qatar Airways Exempted from Ban on Electronic Devices for US-Bound Flights

Qatar Airways has been approved by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to permit passengers to carry personal electronic items on board U.S.-bound flights, departing from its Hamad International Airport (HIA) hub in Doha, Qatar. The airline gained the exemption this week after U.S. officials inspected the security measures in full operation at the airport. With the lifting of the electronics restrictions, passengers departing from HIA to all Qatar Airways’ U.S. destinations will be able to carry their personal electronic devices on board, and have uninterrupted use of them for business and leisure purposes throughout their flight. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “We are pleased to announce that the electronics ban has been lifted from Qatar Airways flights departing to all destinations in the U.S. Safety and security are always our highest priority. They are expressed throughout all of our corporate values, and must never be compromised. The security measures in place in Doha allow us to continue to provide our renowned world-class service for all our passengers travelling to the U.S. We look forward to providing our passengers an even greater choice of U.S. destinations soon, with the addition of San Francisco to our expanding network, on board the most modern of aircraft including the Airbus A350 and our Qsuite retro-fitted Boeing 777 aircraft.” Qatar Airways, which celebrates 10 years of service to the U.S. this year, will launch flights to San Francisco in 2018, as part of its continuing expansion within the U.S. See also: AirAsia and Emirates Talk Very Frankly About Aviation Issues - HD Video. See other recent news regarding: Qatar Airways, Security, Defense, Laptop Ban.