Boeing Working with China Airlines to Enhance Maintenance, Engineering, Training Capabilities

China Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Boeing to explore the development of the airline’s capabilities in serving the rapidly growing maintenance, repair and overhaul market in Asia.

 Boeing anticipates providing technical support and maintenance training to China Airlines to enhance its ability to service Boeing products.

In addition, Boeing intends to work closely with China Airlines to qualify it as an approved Boeing supplier, which will enable the airline to bid for work on Boeing’s wide-ranging products and services.

The world's first co-branded Boeing 777 - China Airlines

“We are pleased to further extend our partnership with The Boeing Company,” said Ho Nuan-Hsuan, Chairman, China Airlines. “This MOU with Boeing provides a platform that will allow us to enhance the world-class capabilities of China Airlines Group. We look forward to contributing to the steady growth of commercial aviation in Taiwan, as well as the rest of Asia.”

With a growing number of airlines in the Asia Pacific region selecting Boeing airplanes, China Airlines will have the opportunity to become a qualified Boeing Global Fleet Care service provider in Asia.

 China Airlines is also looking to become a Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) conversion site, and Boeing says it is also going to explore training opportunities to develop the airline’s capability as an airframe modification supplier for Boeing aircaft.

“China Airlines has been a very important partner to Boeing for more than five decades and this mutually beneficial collaboration will further enhance their capabilities in maintenance and engineering,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “This relationship will allow China Airlines to develop and deliver world-class maintenance service to global airline customers, while also adding value to Boeing’s network of global supplier partners.”

With nearly 40% of the future market demand for commercial airplanes coming from the Asia Pacific region, the collaboration with China Airlines in Boeing’s largest market will provide flexibility for global airline customers.

“We are proud to have the support of customers like China Airlines as we enter into this new chapter of services excellence under Boeing Global Services,” said Mike Fleming, vice president Commercial Services for Boeing Global Services. “By working together, we can provide tailored and cost-effective solutions within the commercial aviation industry.”

