Boeing Working with China Airlines to Enhance Maintenance, Engineering, Training Capabilities

China Airlines has signed a Memorandum of
Understanding with Boeing to explore the development of the
airline’s capabilities in serving the rapidly growing maintenance,
repair and overhaul market in Asia.
Boeing anticipates providing
technical support and maintenance training to China Airlines to
enhance its ability to service Boeing products.
In addition, Boeing intends to work closely with
China Airlines to qualify it as an approved Boeing supplier, which
will enable the airline to bid for work on Boeing’s wide-ranging
products and services.
“We are pleased to further extend
our partnership with The Boeing Company,” said Ho Nuan-Hsuan,
Chairman, China Airlines. “This MOU with Boeing provides a
platform that will allow us to enhance the world-class
capabilities of China Airlines Group. We look forward to
contributing to the steady growth of commercial aviation in
Taiwan, as well as the rest of Asia.”
With a growing number
of airlines in the Asia Pacific region selecting Boeing airplanes,
China Airlines will have the opportunity to become a qualified
Boeing Global Fleet Care service provider in Asia.
China Airlines is also looking to become a
Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) conversion site, and Boeing says
it is also going to
explore training opportunities to develop the airline’s capability
as an airframe modification supplier for Boeing aircaft.
“China Airlines has been a very important partner to Boeing
for more than five decades and this mutually beneficial
collaboration will further enhance their capabilities in
maintenance and engineering,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice
president, Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “This
relationship will allow China Airlines to develop and deliver
world-class maintenance service to global airline customers, while
also adding value to Boeing’s network of global supplier
partners.”
With nearly 40% of the future market
demand for commercial airplanes coming from the Asia Pacific
region, the collaboration with China Airlines in Boeing’s largest
market will provide flexibility for global airline customers.
“We are proud to have the support of customers
like China Airlines as we enter into this new chapter of services
excellence under Boeing Global Services,” said Mike Fleming, vice
president Commercial Services for Boeing Global Services. “By
working together, we can provide tailored and cost-effective
solutions within the commercial aviation industry.”
