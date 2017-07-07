AirAsia Targets Business Travellers with MyCorporate

AirAsia has launched MyCorporate, a suite of products exclusively made with the business traveller in mind.

MyCorporate consists of three bundle options, depending on the requirements of the traveller and the company budget - Fare Only, Corporate Lite and Corporate Full Flex.

The Fare Only product is, as the name suggests, the air fare only, with all add-ons available for a fee.

The Corporate Lite bundle includes air fare, a complimentary meal, standard seat assignment and dedicated check-in counter. Passengers can also change their flight once up to 24 hours before departure with no flight change fee.

The Corporate Full Flex bundle includes air fare, a complimentary meal, Hot Seat assignment, 20kg baggage allowance, dedicated check-in counter, Xpress Baggage, Premium Red Lounge access (where available), priority boarding, travel insurance and full flexibility with unlimited flight changes up to two hours before departure with no flight change fee.

Corporate Full Flex passengers will also be able to enjoy GoShow, an exclusive product allowing them to standby on an earlier flight on the same day, to the same destination, with no added fees or fare charges.

Companies signed up to MyCorporate will have access to an online booking system and comprehensive reporting to keep track of corporate travelling expenses.

AirAsia Group CEO, Tony Fernandes, said, “With our extensive network and frequency across the group, we have seen a rise in the number of those travelling for business on AirAsia. With the launch of MyCorporate, we believe we have a programme that serves the needs of both the traveller and the company to further capture our share of this important segment.”

You can register your company here.

