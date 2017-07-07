AirAsia Targets Business Travellers with MyCorporate

|
AirAsia has launched MyCorporate, a suite of
products exclusively made with the business traveller in mind.
MyCorporate consists of three bundle options, depending on the
requirements of the traveller and the company budget - Fare Only, Corporate Lite and Corporate Full Flex.
The Fare Only
product is, as the name suggests, the air fare only, with all add-ons available for a
fee.
The Corporate Lite bundle includes air fare, a
complimentary meal, standard seat assignment and dedicated
check-in counter. Passengers can also change their flight once up to
24 hours before departure with no flight change fee.
The
Corporate Full Flex bundle includes air fare, a complimentary
meal, Hot Seat assignment, 20kg baggage allowance, dedicated
check-in counter, Xpress Baggage, Premium Red Lounge access (where
available),
priority boarding, travel insurance and full flexibility with
unlimited flight changes up to two hours before departure with no
flight change fee.
Corporate Full Flex passengers will also be
able to enjoy GoShow, an exclusive product allowing them to
standby on an earlier flight on the same day, to the same
destination, with no added fees or fare charges.
Companies signed up to MyCorporate will have access to an online booking system and comprehensive
reporting to keep track of corporate travelling expenses.
AirAsia Group CEO,
Tony Fernandes, said, “With our extensive network
and frequency across the group, we have seen a rise in the number
of those travelling for business on AirAsia. With the launch of MyCorporate,
we believe we have a programme that serves the needs of both the
traveller and the company to further capture our share of this
important segment.”
You can register your company
here.
