Nobu Ryokan Malibu to Open 28 April 2017

Nobu Hospitality will open the Nobu Ryokan Malibu, the first in Nobu Hospitality's
Ryokan Collection, on 28 April 2017.
Located next to Nobu Restaurant Malibu and perched above
the famed Carbon Beach alongside the Pacific Coast Highway, Nobu
Ryokan Malibu has been completely transformed from a 1950's
vintage beach motel into an exclusive destination retreat.
The
property features 16 rooms spread over two floors, offering panoramic views and enveloping a serene
ocean-facing courtyard with a lush garden displaying native
California plants.
Each guest room has been
individually-designed to provide an unique guest experience and
well-earned respite, incorporating natural California views and
Japanese design elements such as tatami mats, sand-colored
limestone walls and hand-crafted teak soaking tubs.
Guests
can savor an exceptional dining experience and preferential
reservations at Chef Nobu's celebrated Nobu Malibu, which sits
alongside the property, as well as a custom crafted in-room dining
menu.
Additional property amenities include a 37-foot, outdoor lap
pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean, access to Carbon Beach, a
dedicated fitness room, access to Malibu Racquet Club and a
tranquil relaxation deck.
