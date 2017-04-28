Nobu Ryokan Malibu to Open 28 April 2017

Nobu Hospitality will open the Nobu Ryokan Malibu, the first in Nobu Hospitality's Ryokan Collection, on 28 April 2017.

Located next to Nobu Restaurant Malibu and perched above the famed Carbon Beach alongside the Pacific Coast Highway, Nobu Ryokan Malibu has been completely transformed from a 1950's vintage beach motel into an exclusive destination retreat.

The property features 16 rooms spread over two floors, offering panoramic views and enveloping a serene ocean-facing courtyard with a lush garden displaying native California plants.

Each guest room has been individually-designed to provide an unique guest experience and well-earned respite, incorporating natural California views and Japanese design elements such as tatami mats, sand-colored limestone walls and hand-crafted teak soaking tubs.

Guests can savor an exceptional dining experience and preferential reservations at Chef Nobu's celebrated Nobu Malibu, which sits alongside the property, as well as a custom crafted in-room dining menu.

Additional property amenities include a 37-foot, outdoor lap pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean, access to Carbon Beach, a dedicated fitness room, access to Malibu Racquet Club and a tranquil relaxation deck.

