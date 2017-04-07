IHG Opens First Holiday Inn Hotel in Chennai, India

InterContinental Hotels Group has opened the Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway.

The 202-room hotel is the fifth IHG Hotel in Chennai and the first Holiday Inn in the city.

The Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway is located in Chennai’s IT hub (also known as Old Mahabalipuram Road, OMR), and only 20 minutes from Chennai International Airport.

With Tidel Park just 10 minutes away, and IT companies such as Cognizant Tech Solutions, HCL Technologies and Cisco Systems located in close proximity, the hotel is well placed to cater to corporate and MICE travelers as well as leisure travelers exploring Chennai.

The hotel has 5,000 sq ft of flexible meeting space and a wide range of food and beverage outlets.



See other recent news regarding: IHG, Chennai, India.