IHG Opens First Holiday Inn Hotel in Chennai,
India
InterContinental Hotels Group has opened the Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway.
The 202-room hotel
is the fifth IHG Hotel in Chennai and
the first Holiday Inn in the city.
The Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway is located in
Chennai’s IT hub (also known as Old Mahabalipuram Road, OMR), and
only 20 minutes from Chennai International Airport.
With Tidel Park just 10 minutes away, and IT companies such as
Cognizant Tech Solutions, HCL Technologies and Cisco Systems
located in close proximity, the hotel is well placed to cater to
corporate and MICE travelers as well as leisure travelers
exploring Chennai.
The hotel has 5,000 sq ft of flexible meeting
space and a wide range of food and beverage outlets.