Hilton Signs Six Hotels in Sri Lanka

Hilton has signed six management agreements with
Melwa Hotels & Resorts for three Hilton Hotels & Resorts and three
DoubleTree by Hilton properties in Sri Lanka.
The deal marks the debut of the DoubleTree by
Hilton brand in Sri Lanka and significantly expands Hilton's
presence in some of the most sought-after destinations in the
country.
The six new-build properties, including three
resorts are scheduled to open between 2020 and 2021:
-
Hilton Kandy Resort
- Hilton Yala Resort & Spa
- Hilton Kosgoda Resort
- DoubleTree by Hilton Nuwara-Eliya
-
DoubleTree by Hilton Colombo International Airport
-
DoubleTree by Hilton Negombo
"Our hotels are strategically
located in the heart of key tourist destinations of Kandy, Yala,
Kosgoda, Nuwara-Eliya, Colombo and Negombo, allowing them to reap
the full benefits of the burgeoning growth in tourism in Sri Lanka," said Guy Phillips, senior vice president, Development - Asia &
Australasia, Hilton. "We are pleased to be working with a partner
of the experience and standing of Melwa Hotels & Resorts to
advance our footprint within this dynamic country."
In 2016 Sri Lanka's international arrivals
surpassed all previous records to hit a new milestone of more than
two million - a 14%increase from 2015. The government
has also launched a series of initiatives to grow tourism,
embarking on key infrastructure developments such as expanding the
national road network which will positively impact the six
proposed hotels.
"We are delighted to add to our existing
portfolio in Sri Lanka with our world-class Hilton Hotels &
Resorts and DoubleTree by Hilton brands in highly attractive
destinations within the country, and we look forward to welcoming
guests with our renowned Hilton hospitality," said Sean Wooden,
vice president, brand management, Asia Pacific , Hilton. "With few
international hotel brands having a widespread presence throughout
the country, Hilton will enjoy the first mover advantage in riding
on Sri Lanka's growth trajectory."
