Cebu Pacific Now Accepting American Express

Cebu Pacific has finally started accepting
American Express cards.
American Express is the largest card issuer in
the world based on purchase volume and one of the largest card
networks in the world, with over 109 million cards running on its
proprietary network, including those issued by 148 partners in 160
markets across the world.
In Philippines, AMEX cards are issued by
BDO Unibank.
"Cebu Pacific remains firm to its commitment of allowing
more and more travellers to fly," said Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and
Distribution Candice Iyog. "We believe that by continuing to
expand the payment options we offer, we empower more travellers to
not only choose their flights among the numerous we offer, but
also pay for these in the easiest and most convenient way for
them. Our partnership with American Express enables Cebu Pacific to offer
simplified and efficient business-to-business solutions for
corporate payments."
Aside from AMEX, Cebu Pacific
also accepts credit card payments through VISA and MasterCard.
Other easy online payment options include BancNet Online, PayPal
and Alipay.
For passengers who still prefer to pay in
cash, Cebu Pacific offers over-the-counter payments through over 1,700
branches of 7-11 and over 1,800 Cebuana Lhuiller outlets
nationwide.
Existing Cebu Pacific payment centers, Robinsons Department
Stores and SM Department Stores still accept payments for online
bookings.
For cash or over-the-counter payments,
passengers can book flights through the Cebu Pacific website and choose the "Pay Within 24 Hours"
payment center option, upon reaching the payment page.
Cebu Pacific currently offers flights to a total of 37 domestic and
29 international destinations, operating an extensive network
across Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA.
Its 59-strong
fleet is comprised of four Airbus A319, 36 Airbus A320, seven
Airbus A330, eight ATR 72-500, and four ATR 72-600 aircraft.
Between 2017 and 2021, Cebu Pacific expects delivery of one more brand-new
Airbus A330, 32 Airbus A321neo, and 12 ATR 72-600 aircraft.
