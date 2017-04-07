TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 7 April 2017
Cebu Pacific Now Accepting American Express

Cebu Pacific has finally started accepting American Express cards.

American Express is the largest card issuer in the world based on purchase volume and one of the largest card networks in the world, with over 109 million cards running on its proprietary network, including those issued by 148 partners in 160 markets across the world.

 In Philippines, AMEX cards are issued by BDO Unibank.

"Cebu Pacific remains firm to its commitment of allowing more and more travellers to fly," said Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Distribution Candice Iyog. "We believe that by continuing to expand the payment options we offer, we empower more travellers to not only choose their flights among the numerous we offer, but also pay for these in the easiest and most convenient way for them. Our partnership with American Express enables Cebu Pacific to offer simplified and efficient business-to-business solutions for corporate payments."

Aside from AMEX, Cebu Pacific also accepts credit card payments through VISA and MasterCard. Other easy online payment options include BancNet Online, PayPal and Alipay.

For passengers who still prefer to pay in cash, Cebu Pacific offers over-the-counter payments through over 1,700 branches of 7-11 and over 1,800 Cebuana Lhuiller outlets nationwide.

 Existing Cebu Pacific payment centers, Robinsons Department Stores and SM Department Stores still accept payments for online bookings.

 For cash or over-the-counter payments, passengers can book flights through the Cebu Pacific website and choose the "Pay Within 24 Hours" payment center option, upon reaching the payment page.

Cebu Pacific currently offers flights to a total of 37 domestic and 29 international destinations, operating an extensive network across Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA.

 Its 59-strong fleet is comprised of four Airbus A319, 36 Airbus A320, seven Airbus A330, eight ATR 72-500, and four ATR 72-600 aircraft.

 Between 2017 and 2021, Cebu Pacific expects delivery of one more brand-new Airbus A330, 32 Airbus A321neo, and 12 ATR 72-600 aircraft.

