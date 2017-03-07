Executive Appointments at Yotel

|
Yotel has appointed Ms. Belinda Atkins as Senior
Vice President of Global Operations and Mr. Keir Wingrove as
Assistant Vice President for Openings and Transitions.
In this newly established role, Belinda will be
responsible for the company’s global operations including all
existing and future Yotel and Yotelair hotels, reporting directly
to Hubert Viriot, CEO of Yotel.
Belinda previously held senior positions
throughout the hospitality industry, including Brand CEO at Amba
Hotels and Vice President of Brand Operations for the Wyndham
Hotel Group.
Belinda will be assisted by Keir whose main focus
will be to manage and co-ordinate the pre-opening and transition
programme, managing support for all new Yotel hotels under
development.
Both Belinda and Keir will be based at Yotel’s
headquarters in London.
Yotel CEO, Hubert Viriot, said, “We are thrilled to have Belinda on our team as Senior
Vice President of Global Operations. Her wealth of experience,
industry knowledge and leadership skills will be essential to lead
our recently appointed and future General Managers with the direct
support from our HQ functional teams. We are also delighted to
welcome Keir in such an important role, preparing for the openings
of multiple new hotels in the US, Europe and Asia.”
Furthermore, to capitalize on the openings of these new
flagship properties and further expand the company’s rapidly
growing hotel portfolio, Yotel has appointed Mr.
Nikhil Manchharam (pictured) as Managing Director of Business Development for
Asia and Mr. Jurian Schouwe as Vice President of Business
Development for Northern Europe.
Based in
Singapore, Nikhil will oversee the sourcing of new opportunities
and develop the Yotel and Yotelair brand throughout Asia, as well
as manage relationships with investment partners in the region. He
joins Yotel from his position as Vice President of Acquisitions
and Development at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide.
Jurian, based in Amsterdam, will focus on growing Yotel in
Northern Europe with an emphasis on key markets such as Amsterdam,
Brussels, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Copenhagen,
Stockholm, Vienna and Zurich. He previously worked as Vice
President of Development at NH Hotels.
Yotel has also promoted Mr. Rohan Thakkar to the
role of Vice President of Development focusing on the rest of the
EMEA region and based at the London headquarters.
Hubert
said, “We are currently in a position where we are
experiencing global expansion at an unprecedented pace, it is
therefore fantastic to welcome Nikhil and Jurian as part of our
global development team and further expand our pipeline in Asia
and Europe. These are exciting times for Yotel and
the acquisition of these industry talents to our team is testament
to the strength and attraction of the Yotel brand in the
industry.”
The tech-centric hotel chain has four
Yotelair properties - London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Amsterdam
Schiphol and Paris CDG and one Yotel city location in New York.
In
2017 Yotel will open 3 new city centre hotels in Boston, Singapore
and San Francisco, followed in 2018/2019 with London (Clerkenwell),
Dubai (Business Bay), Miami, Williamsburg (Brooklyn) and Yotelair
Singapore Changi.
