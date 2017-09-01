Renaissance Resort to Open in Pattaya, Thailand

|
Marriott is to open a Renaissance hotel in
Pattaya, Thailand.
Located in the Jomtien district, the low-rise
beachfront resort is scheduled to open by the 1st September 2017.
The 257-room Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa
will feature two outdoor swimming pools, a kids pool, kids club
and a luxury spa.
Inspirational gourmet choices will be available
around the clock, as dining options at the resort are set to
include 609 Kitchen for breakfast and all day feasting and Pebble
Bar & Grill, a speciality restaurant for fine cuts served
alongside hand crafted beverages, created by an expert mixologist.
R-Lounge will create a relaxing space in the lobby area, where
guests can unwind and soak up the buzz of the resort.
The resort's owner, Mrs Vipavan Mahadumrongkul,
Managing Director of The Ninesotel Co., Ltd., said “We are
extremely pleased to be collaborating with Marriot International
to introduce the first Renaissance branded property to Pattaya. We
saw an opportunity to offer a non-traditional hotel experience in
one of Thailand’s most mature tourism markets. The Renaissance
brand is fresh and youthful and we feel confident that our
location and product will be attractive to couples, families and
business travellers alike. With an investment of US$87 million,
pioneering architectural and interior design and the brand
hallmarks of Renaissance Hotels, we are optimistic that this hotel
will be well received when it launches later this year.”
Rates at Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa will
start at $135++ for a Deluxe Room and go up to $340++ for a Pool
Villa.
