Renaissance Resort to Open in Pattaya, Thailand

Marriott is to open a Renaissance hotel in Pattaya, Thailand.

Located in the Jomtien district, the low-rise beachfront resort is scheduled to open by the 1st September 2017.

The 257-room Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa will feature two outdoor swimming pools, a kids pool, kids club and a luxury spa.

Inspirational gourmet choices will be available around the clock, as dining options at the resort are set to include 609 Kitchen for breakfast and all day feasting and Pebble Bar & Grill, a speciality restaurant for fine cuts served alongside hand crafted beverages, created by an expert mixologist. R-Lounge will create a relaxing space in the lobby area, where guests can unwind and soak up the buzz of the resort.

The resort's owner, Mrs Vipavan Mahadumrongkul, Managing Director of The Ninesotel Co., Ltd., said “We are extremely pleased to be collaborating with Marriot International to introduce the first Renaissance branded property to Pattaya. We saw an opportunity to offer a non-traditional hotel experience in one of Thailand’s most mature tourism markets. The Renaissance brand is fresh and youthful and we feel confident that our location and product will be attractive to couples, families and business travellers alike. With an investment of US$87 million, pioneering architectural and interior design and the brand hallmarks of Renaissance Hotels, we are optimistic that this hotel will be well received when it launches later this year.”

Rates at Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa will start at $135++ for a Deluxe Room and go up to $340++ for a Pool Villa.

See other recent news regarding: Renaissance, Pattaya, Jomtien.