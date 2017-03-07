Peninsula Appoints Carson Glover as Director of Global Communications

|
Peninsula has appointed Carson Glover as
Director of Global Communications reporting to
Mark Kobayashi, Vice President of Marketing.
Carson joins Peninsula from Tiffany & Co., where
he worked at the company’s headquarters in New York since 2008,
most recently holding the position of Senior/Group Director,
Global Public Relations and Communications.
He began his career
by working at marketing communications agencies in New York, and
in 2003 joined J. Walter Thompson as Associate Director/Public
Affairs for the Diamond Information Center, working on behalf of
the Diamond Trading Company, the sales and marketing arm of De
Beers. During his time there, he was appointed to the role of
Spokesperson for the World Diamond Council. He later joined Harry
Winston, Inc., as Corporate Communications Director.
Carson holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from
Macalester College, Saint Paul, Minnesota, with a major in
Political Science and a minor in Art History.
