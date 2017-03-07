Peninsula Appoints Carson Glover as Director of Global Communications

Peninsula has appointed Carson Glover as Director of Global Communications reporting to Mark Kobayashi, Vice President of Marketing.

Carson joins Peninsula from Tiffany & Co., where he worked at the company’s headquarters in New York since 2008, most recently holding the position of Senior/Group Director, Global Public Relations and Communications.

He began his career by working at marketing communications agencies in New York, and in 2003 joined J. Walter Thompson as Associate Director/Public Affairs for the Diamond Information Center, working on behalf of the Diamond Trading Company, the sales and marketing arm of De Beers. During his time there, he was appointed to the role of Spokesperson for the World Diamond Council. He later joined Harry Winston, Inc., as Corporate Communications Director.

Carson holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Macalester College, Saint Paul, Minnesota, with a major in Political Science and a minor in Art History.

