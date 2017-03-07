|
Dusit has signed a management consultancy
agreement with Nanjing Shangqinhuai Construction Development
Company to manage The Dusit Thani Wetland Park Resort Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu
Province.
Anticipated to open late 2017, the resort is
located within Nanjing Shangqinhuai Eco Wetland Park,
approximately 30 minutes by car from the commercial centre, and 20
minutes by car from the high-speed train station and Nanjing
International Airport. Nanjing city is located one hour from
Shanghai by high-speed train.
Situated in the centre of east
China and the Yangtze River Delta, Nanjing is one of the world’s
largest inland ports and transportation hubs and is easily
accessible to most domestic and overseas cities.
With a long
history dating back 2,500 years, the city has served as the
capital of ten Chinese Dynasties, and is one of the Four Great
Ancient Capitals amid Chinese cities. Nanjing is also famous for
its beautiful landscapes, mountains and rivers, and the city
boasts many important heritage sites.
Alongside 110 villas and rooms, the Dusit Thani
Wetland Park Resort Nanjing, Jiangsu, will feature a 300 sqm
meeting room. A Thai-inspired spa will
provide a full range of wellness programs, while dining options
will include an all-day dining restaurant, a Chinese restaurant
and a rooftop garden restaurant. For recreation, there will be a
gymnasium, swimming pool and kids’ club.
“We are delighted to introduce the Dusit Thani
brand and our distinctive, Thai-inspired hospitality to this
historic and vibrant city,” said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating
Officer of Dusit International. “Dusit Thani Wetland Park Resort
Nanjing, Jiangsu, signifies an important milestone in Dusit’s
long-term expansion plans, positioning us perfectly for further
expansion within China and the region. We very much look forward
to opening the doors and welcoming guests later this year.”
