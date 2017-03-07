Second Bombardier Global 7000 Joins Flight Test Programme

|
The Bombardier Global 7000 and Global 8000
aircraft program's second flight test vehicle (FTV2) has completed
its initial flight.
The Global 7000 aircraft is on track to
enter into service in the second half of 2018.
FTV2, named, "The Powerhouse", is designed to
test aircraft systems, including propulsion, electrical and
mechanical systems, all of which were fully functional during the
4 hour, 28 minute flight.
Captain Jeff Karnes, assisted by
his co-pilot, J.R. Marcolesco and Flight Test Engineer Ben Povall
took off from Bombardier's Toronto facility at 10:50 a.m. EST on
Saturday. The initial flight also tested the aircraft's
performance at high altitude, with FTV2 climbing to 43,000 feet
(13,106.4 metres), as expected.
"The successful flight of
the first flight test vehicle (FTV1) in November 2016 paved the
way to the smooth flight of FTV2 this past weekend," said Michel
Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Global 7000 and Global 8000
Program. "We are focused on meeting the program's development and
certification schedule and, once again, we have demonstrated our
ability to deliver results through the hard work and dedication of
the highly skilled teams working on the program."
The Global 7000
business jet will
connect London to Singapore, Dubai to New York City, or Sydney to
San Francisco non-stop, and feature a maximum operating speed of
M 0.925. Passengers flying on the Global 7000 business jet will
experience an impressive long-range capability of 7,400 NM (13,705
km) at M 0.85 with eight passengers.
"We now
have a flight test vehicle dedicated to testing the aircraft's
systems. Data from FTV2 will supplement the successful results we
have already obtained from test rigs, including the Integrated
Systems Test and Certification Rig (ISCTR) and, from the extensive
flight testing of FTV1 to date," said Francois Caza, Vice
President, Product Development and Chief Engineer, Bombardier. "We
are on track with our test program and are very pleased with the
progression and performance of our flight test vehicles to date.
The dedication and collaboration our teams have shown were
critical in achieving this significant milestone."
