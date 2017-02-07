Four Seasons Opens Second Luxury Hotel in London, England

|
One of London’s landmarks, a building that over the years has housed an
important civic institution, hosted the United Nations and even
starred in a James Bond film, is now
home to the new Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square.
Just steps from the
Tower of London and Tower Bridge, Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten
Trinity Square is an ideal home base for exploring the City of
London’s 2,000 year history, and its dynamic present.
Arts and
cultural sites abound, and London’s best markets are within
walking distance. Getting around London via the River Thames is
also particularly convenient from the nearby Tower Millennium Pier.
“Today marks the start of a brilliant new chapter in the
colourful history of Ten Trinity Square, and in the story of the
Four Seasons UK Collection, which began when we opened our first
hotel in London 47 years ago this week,” says Charlie Parker,
General Manager of the 100-room Hotel.
More than simply
a place to rest one’s head for the night, Four Seasons Hotel
London at Ten Trinity Square promises to be the city’s newest
gathering place for exquisite dining and creative cocktails in a
sophisticated atmosphere.
Food and Beverage Director
Antoine Corneille describes the scene: “It begins in the Rotunda,
where Head Bartender Michal Maziarz and his team of mixologists
play host. For unparalleled haute cuisine featuring British
ingredients, Four Seasons welcomes one of France’s most decorated
chefs, Anne-Sophie Pic.”
La Dame de Pic showcases the
culinary vision of Anne-Sophie Pic, currently the only female
French chef to hold three Michelin Stars. For her London debut,
Chef Pic brings her signature approach across the Channel,
choosing to source ingredients from the very best local farms and
markets. In her carefully crafted seasonal menus, culinary
enthusiasts can expect to see items such as Hereford beef or
Dorset crab prepared in the French style.
The Rotunda is a
spectacular venue with an impressive bar – both in appearance and
in what emerges from it – at its centre.
This spring, Four
Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square will open a second
culinary hotspot. The Asian restaurant will feature the foods and flavours of China and Japan, with a sushi bar to round out lively
celebration of two of the world’s most celebrated cuisines.
Spa
The Four Seasons
Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square will soon feature a Spa.
Anjana
Nicolas, Spa Director, leads a team of therapists trained in the most
advanced technologies, as well as traditional practices.
Opening this April, the expansive space includes eight treatment
rooms, with one double suite designed for couples or friends
embarking on a spa journey together.
Therapies will range from
indulgent massages and customised facials to head-to-toe
experiences, with an authentic hammam for traditional cleansing
and relaxation treatments.
Featured product lines include
results-oriented Dr Burgener of Switzerland, Amala organic
skincare from Germany, marocMaroc from Morocco, and England’s own
ESPA.
For a complete health experience the Spa complex
includes a vitality pool, steam and sauna, and guests also have
access to a 14 metre (46 foot) indoor pool, and a
state-of-the-art, 24/7 fitness centre (the fitness centre is
already open).
Meetings
In
its former life as the headquarters of the Port of London
Authority, Ten Trinity Square once played host to the reception of the United Nations
General Assembly. Today, the gracious UN Ballroom has been
beautifully restored in all its glory. An auspicious choice for
business meetings and product launches, its richly panelled walls and architectural detailing easily transform into
an elegant setting for a wedding reception or event of up to 200
guests.
Across a shared pre-function space, the Merchants
Hall offers intriguing possibilities thanks to its circular
layout, and can accommodate up to 70 guests for a cocktail
reception.
Additional options include three intimate
meeting rooms as well as a gallery overlooking the Lobby. La Dame
de Pic also offers a private dining room, as will the Asian
restaurant.
Four Seasons UK Collection
Four Seasons
Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square joins sister properties Four
Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane and the country estate
experience at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire.
