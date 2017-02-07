Four Seasons Opens Second Luxury Hotel in London, England

One of London’s landmarks, a building that over the years has housed an important civic institution, hosted the United Nations and even starred in a James Bond film, is now home to the new Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square. Just steps from the Tower of London and Tower Bridge, Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square is an ideal home base for exploring the City of London’s 2,000 year history, and its dynamic present. Arts and cultural sites abound, and London’s best markets are within walking distance. Getting around London via the River Thames is also particularly convenient from the nearby Tower Millennium Pier. “Today marks the start of a brilliant new chapter in the colourful history of Ten Trinity Square, and in the story of the Four Seasons UK Collection, which began when we opened our first hotel in London 47 years ago this week,” says Charlie Parker, General Manager of the 100-room Hotel. More than simply a place to rest one’s head for the night, Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square promises to be the city’s newest gathering place for exquisite dining and creative cocktails in a sophisticated atmosphere. Food and Beverage Director Antoine Corneille describes the scene: “It begins in the Rotunda, where Head Bartender Michal Maziarz and his team of mixologists play host. For unparalleled haute cuisine featuring British ingredients, Four Seasons welcomes one of France’s most decorated chefs, Anne-Sophie Pic.” La Dame de Pic showcases the culinary vision of Anne-Sophie Pic, currently the only female French chef to hold three Michelin Stars. For her London debut, Chef Pic brings her signature approach across the Channel, choosing to source ingredients from the very best local farms and markets. In her carefully crafted seasonal menus, culinary enthusiasts can expect to see items such as Hereford beef or Dorset crab prepared in the French style. The Rotunda is a spectacular venue with an impressive bar – both in appearance and in what emerges from it – at its centre. This spring, Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square will open a second culinary hotspot. The Asian restaurant will feature the foods and flavours of China and Japan, with a sushi bar to round out lively celebration of two of the world’s most celebrated cuisines. Spa The Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square will soon feature a Spa. Anjana Nicolas, Spa Director, leads a team of therapists trained in the most advanced technologies, as well as traditional practices. Opening this April, the expansive space includes eight treatment rooms, with one double suite designed for couples or friends embarking on a spa journey together. Therapies will range from indulgent massages and customised facials to head-to-toe experiences, with an authentic hammam for traditional cleansing and relaxation treatments. Featured product lines include results-oriented Dr Burgener of Switzerland, Amala organic skincare from Germany, marocMaroc from Morocco, and England’s own ESPA. For a complete health experience the Spa complex includes a vitality pool, steam and sauna, and guests also have access to a 14 metre (46 foot) indoor pool, and a state-of-the-art, 24/7 fitness centre (the fitness centre is already open). Meetings In its former life as the headquarters of the Port of London Authority, Ten Trinity Square once played host to the reception of the United Nations General Assembly. Today, the gracious UN Ballroom has been beautifully restored in all its glory. An auspicious choice for business meetings and product launches, its richly panelled walls and architectural detailing easily transform into an elegant setting for a wedding reception or event of up to 200 guests. Across a shared pre-function space, the Merchants Hall offers intriguing possibilities thanks to its circular layout, and can accommodate up to 70 guests for a cocktail reception. Additional options include three intimate meeting rooms as well as a gallery overlooking the Lobby. La Dame de Pic also offers a private dining room, as will the Asian restaurant. Four Seasons UK Collection Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square joins sister properties Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane and the country estate experience at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire.

