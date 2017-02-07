Australia’s Mantra Group Expands New South Wales North Coast Portfolio

|
One of Australia’s few 100% carbon-neutral
certified hotels is the latest addition to Mantra’s fast growing
hotel and resort portfolio.
Mantra the Observatory at Port Macquarie, is the
group’s fourth property on the New South Wales North Coast.
Overlooking Port Macquarie’s main Town Beach,
the property boasts 85 rooms as well as one, two and three
bedroom apartments.
Many rooms feature ocean views with large
private balconies, gourmet kitchens and coffee pod machines.
Mantra the Observatory is just a 400-metre
stroll from the town centre and its eateries and
shops.
Onsite leisure facilities include an indoor a
heated lap pool, sauna and heated spa, and barbecue entertainment
area.
The onsite Scampi’s Seafood Bar and Grill has a
reputation for some of the mid-north coast’s most succulent
seafood while the Milkbar is a great spot for a hot or cold drink
and a snack.
There’s also an endota day spa offering a full
range of spa treatments and secure undercover car parking.
