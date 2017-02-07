Australia’s Mantra Group Expands New South Wales North Coast Portfolio

One of Australia’s few 100% carbon-neutral certified hotels is the latest addition to Mantra’s fast growing hotel and resort portfolio.

Mantra the Observatory at Port Macquarie, is the group’s fourth property on the New South Wales North Coast.

Overlooking Port Macquarie’s main Town Beach, the property boasts 85 rooms as well as one, two and three bedroom apartments.

Many rooms feature ocean views with large private balconies, gourmet kitchens and coffee pod machines.

Mantra the Observatory is just a 400-metre stroll from the town centre and its eateries and shops.

Onsite leisure facilities include an indoor a heated lap pool, sauna and heated spa, and barbecue entertainment area.

The onsite Scampi’s Seafood Bar and Grill has a reputation for some of the mid-north coast’s most succulent seafood while the Milkbar is a great spot for a hot or cold drink and a snack.

There’s also an endota day spa offering a full range of spa treatments and secure undercover car parking.

