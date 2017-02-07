FCS Computer Systems Opens Saigon Office

FCS Computer Systems (FCS), an hospitality solutions and services provider, has opened an office in Ho Chi Minh (Saigon), Vietnam. Situated at 46 Dach Bang 2 Street on the first floor of the Kicotrans building, the new office will be tasked with supplying regional hospitality professionals with solutions designed to streamline backend operations and maximize guest satisfaction. "With a domestic and international tourism industry that continues to grow within Vietnam, we are pleased to be able to provide hoteliers in the region with the tools necessary to successfully cater to that growth," said Dang Nguyen, Commercial Director for FCS Computer Systems in Vietnam. "With our comprehensive range of department and guest service enhancing solutions, Vietnamese properties can be assured of their ability to operate efficiently, reduce costs and most importantly assure that each guest receives the same high quality experience." FCS customers visiting the office in Ho Chi Minh's Tan Binh District can learn about how each FCS solution fits into the overall objective of streamlining services and increasing revenue. FCS' hospitality operations management suite for instance, consisting of e-Housekeeping, e-Engineering, e-Connect, e-Concierge, e-Recovery and e-Laundry, are each renowned for their ability to enhance a multitude of back-of-house operations and guest-facing service needs; from housekeeping management to maintenance requests or real time guest requests and complaints. Able to seamlessly integrate with a hotel's PMS system and remotely accessible via personal mobile devices, each solution also ensures that staff have all the necessary information needed to complete tasks effectively and in the most professional manner possible.

See other recent news regarding: FCS, Ho Chi Minh, Saigon, Office.