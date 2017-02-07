TravelNewsAsia.com
Cyber Security Training and Simulation Center to Open in Tokyo, Japan

Cyberbit, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, has won a contract from Ni Cybersecurity, a Japanese cyber security service provider, to launch a cyber security training and simulation center in Tokyo powered by the Cyberbit Range platform.

Ni Cybersecurity will set up a training facility in Toranomon, Tokyo that will address these challenges by accelerating the certification of new cyber security experts and helping organizations improve the skills of their existing staff, focusing on government and finance organizations.

 The contract, in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems, will be performed during 2017.

The new training facility will be powered by the Cyberbit Range, a highly advanced and widely deployed cyber security training and simulation platform. It enables trainees to practice in real-life settings by accurately replicating their network setup, using their actual security tools and simulating their typical network traffic so trainees can receive the most effective and realistic training available.

 The Cyberbit Range provides a rich and up-to-date selection of simulated attack scenarios, including ransomware. It is the underlying platform for multiple training centers in North America, Asia and Europe.

Adi Dar, Cyberbit’s General Manager, said, “When there is a need to certify tens of thousands of new cyber security experts while improving the skills of existing ones, all within a very short timeframe, enrollment in simulated training programs is the best choice for finance, government and other organizations in Japan. I am confident that the initiative, led by Ni Cybersecurity, powered by our Range platform, will contribute to Japan’s cyber readiness for the 2020 Olympic Games, and for years to follow.” 

