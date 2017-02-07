Cyber Security Training and Simulation Center to Open in Tokyo, Japan

|
Cyberbit, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, has won
a contract from Ni Cybersecurity, a Japanese cyber security service
provider, to launch a cyber security training and simulation center
in Tokyo powered by the Cyberbit Range platform.
Ni Cybersecurity will set up a training facility
in Toranomon, Tokyo that will address these challenges by
accelerating the certification of new cyber security experts and
helping organizations improve the skills of their existing staff,
focusing on government and finance organizations.
The contract, in
an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems, will be performed
during 2017.
The new training facility will be powered by the
Cyberbit Range, a highly advanced and widely deployed
cyber security training and simulation platform. It enables
trainees to practice in real-life settings by accurately
replicating their network setup, using their actual security tools
and simulating their typical network traffic so trainees can
receive the most effective and realistic training available.
The
Cyberbit Range provides a rich and up-to-date selection of simulated attack
scenarios, including ransomware. It is the underlying platform for
multiple training centers in North America, Asia and Europe.
Adi Dar, Cyberbit’s General Manager, said, “When
there is a need to certify tens of thousands of new cyber security
experts while improving the skills of existing ones, all within a
very short timeframe, enrollment in simulated training programs is
the best choice for finance, government and other organizations in
Japan. I am confident that the initiative, led by Ni Cybersecurity,
powered by our Range platform, will contribute to Japan’s cyber
readiness for the 2020 Olympic Games, and for years to follow.”
