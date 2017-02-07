Air Côte d’Ivoire to Install SITAOnAir’s Connectivity Services

Air Cote d’Ivoire (VRE), the national airline of Ivory Coast, has signed up for inflight passenger connectivity services from SITAOnAir.

The new deal will deliver connectivity solutions to VRE’s brand new A320s, in the form of SITAOnAir’s Internet OnAir and Mobile OnAir products.

With Internet OnAir onboard, airlines can offer passengers seamless inflight internet access, connecting their personal devices by opening a browser – just as they would with a public Wi-Fi hotspot.

Airlines can use Internet OnAir to personalize their passenger relationships by developing a portal that can offer an interactive and engaging experience for the passenger. It also offers opportunities for airlines to grow their ancillary revenues.

In June 2017, SITAOnAir’s teams will begin activating Internet OnAir and Mobile OnAir on five new Air Côte d’Ivoire A320s equipped with Airbus’ Airline Network Architecture (ALNA) server platform.

The services will make use of SwiftBroadband, an IP-based data service from Inmarsat that SITAOnAir, as distributor, will operate as service provider.

The project is set for completion in 2019, when Air Côte d’Ivoire (VRE) will take delivery of the last of the five new A320s.

René Decurey, CEO of Air Côte d’Ivoire, said, “As the Ivory Coast’s national airline, we are very much at the frontline of passenger demand as it takes shape. Passengers are telling us they want access to internet connectivity from ground-to-air, to enable them to sustain their online lives, wherever they fly. With SITAOnAir’s trusted expertise and industry standing, and with Internet OnAir and Mobile OnAir on board, we will be able to give our passengers what they want.”

