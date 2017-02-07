Air Côte d’Ivoire to Install SITAOnAir’s Connectivity Services

|
Air Cote d’Ivoire (VRE), the national airline of
Ivory Coast, has signed up for inflight passenger connectivity
services from SITAOnAir.
The new deal will deliver connectivity solutions
to VRE’s brand new A320s, in the form of SITAOnAir’s Internet
OnAir and Mobile OnAir products.
With Internet OnAir onboard, airlines can offer
passengers seamless inflight internet access, connecting their
personal devices by opening a browser – just as they would with a
public Wi-Fi hotspot.
Airlines can use Internet OnAir to personalize
their passenger relationships by developing a portal that can
offer an interactive and engaging experience for the passenger. It
also offers opportunities for airlines to grow their ancillary
revenues.
In June 2017, SITAOnAir’s teams will begin
activating Internet OnAir and Mobile OnAir on five new Air Côte
d’Ivoire A320s equipped with Airbus’ Airline Network Architecture
(ALNA) server platform.
The services will make use of
SwiftBroadband, an IP-based data service from Inmarsat that
SITAOnAir, as distributor, will operate as service provider.
The project is set for completion in 2019, when
Air Côte d’Ivoire (VRE) will take delivery of the last of the five
new A320s.
René Decurey, CEO of Air Côte d’Ivoire, said,
“As the Ivory Coast’s national airline, we are very much at the
frontline of passenger demand as it takes shape. Passengers are
telling us they want access to internet connectivity from
ground-to-air, to enable them to sustain their online lives,
wherever they fly. With SITAOnAir’s trusted expertise and industry
standing, and with Internet OnAir and Mobile OnAir on board, we
will be able to give our passengers what they want.”
