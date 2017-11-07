Ritz-Carlton Bangalore Appoints Saurabh Bharara as DOSM

|
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore has appointed Saurabh Bharara
as Director of Sales and Marketing.
Saurabh has eighteen years of hospitality
industry experience. In his previous role, he was overseeing all
aspects of marketing, sales and strategic planning initiatives for
MGM Muthu Hotels in Portugal, Spain, UK, Cuba and France.
Prior to that, Saurabh
was Director of Sales & Marketing of Le Meridian in Gurgaon
and has also worked The Leela, Oberoi Hotels and
Resorts and Accor.
Saurabh is a graduate from Institute of Hotel
Management, Pusa and has an MBA in International Marketing
Management and Consumer Behavior.
He is an avid soccer fan and has two daughters.
