Ritz-Carlton Bangalore Appoints Saurabh Bharara as DOSM

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore has appointed Saurabh Bharara as Director of Sales and Marketing.

Saurabh has eighteen years of hospitality industry experience. In his previous role, he was overseeing all aspects of marketing, sales and strategic planning initiatives for MGM Muthu Hotels in Portugal, Spain, UK, Cuba and France.

Prior to that, Saurabh was Director of Sales & Marketing of Le Meridian in Gurgaon and has also worked The Leela, Oberoi Hotels and Resorts and Accor.

Saurabh is a graduate from Institute of Hotel Management, Pusa and has an MBA in International Marketing Management and Consumer Behavior.

He is an avid soccer fan and has two daughters.

