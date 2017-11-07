Qatar Airways Acquires 9.61% of Cathay Pacific

|
Qatar Airways has acquired 378,188,000 shares of
Cathay Pacific Airways, approximately 9.61% of the airline.
Both Cathay Pacific and Qatar Airways are
members of the oneworld alliance.
Commenting on the share acquisition, Cathay
Pacific Chief Executive Officer, Rupert Hogg, said, “Qatar Airways
is one of the world’s premier airlines. We already work together
closely as fellow members of the oneworld alliance and we look
forward to a continued constructive relationship.”
Air China and Swire Pacific together continue to
hold 74.99% of Cathay Pacific’s shares.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr
Akbar Al Baker, said, “Qatar Airways is very pleased to
complete its financial investment in Cathay Pacific. Cathay
Pacific is a fellow oneworld member and is one of the strongest
airlines in the world, respected throughout the industry and with
massive potential for the future.”
This investment further supports Qatar
Airways investment strategy which already includes 20% investment
in International Airlines Group, 10% investment in LATAM Airlines
Group and 49% investment in Meridiana.
