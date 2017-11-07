TAT Launches “Open to the New Shades of Thailand” at WTM 2017 in London

[HD video below] The Tourism Authority of Thailand used the World Travel Market 2017 (WTM), one of the world’s leading travel trade shows, to launch its new marketing concept, “Open to the New Shades of Thailand”. This year, the Thai pavilion at the WTM has 35 exhibitors including 29 Thai hotels, 4 tour operators, 1 airline and 1 other tourism-related agency. A number of other Thai exhibitors are participating via independent pavilions, including Bangkok Airways and the Sports Authority of Thailand where visitors will be able to find sports tourism products such as, “Muay Thai Angel” (Thai female boxers) and the MotoGP World Championship at the Buri Ram Circuit in October 2018. The Thai pavilion at the WTM has been designed to reflect the new campaign, featuring handicrafts specially designed by the Support Arts and Crafts International Centre of Thailand (SACICT) such as Ko Kret pottery, Benjarong and Sukhothai silverware. The opening ceremony of the Thai pavilion was held on Monday, 6 November 2017. The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Royal Thai Ambassador in London, Chairman of the TAT Board, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Thai and foreign media attended the event. Today, on 7 November 2017, the Amazing Thailand Happy Hour will be held at the Thai pavilion. This will be a more private opportunity for a select group of Thai tourism exhibitors (sellers) to meet with 300 specially invited tour operators (buyers), media and distinguished guests to network and establish business contacts. Thai food will be served alongside entertainment by the Suanplu Chorus Orchestra. The function is open for agents and media. The United Kingdom is Thailand’s second most important European market. From January to September 2017, Thailand welcomed 723,438 visitors from UK. Projected total arrivals from the UK are 990,000. What Does TAT Have Planned for ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018 in Chiang Mai, Thailand PODCAST Your browser does not support this audio element. See more: HD Videos and Podcasts.

