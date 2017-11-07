TAT Launches “Open to the New Shades of
Thailand” at WTM 2017 in London
[HD video below] The Tourism Authority of Thailand used the World
Travel Market 2017 (WTM), one of the world’s leading travel trade
shows, to launch its new marketing concept, “Open to the New
Shades of Thailand”.
This year, the Thai pavilion at the WTM has 35 exhibitors including 29 Thai hotels, 4 tour
operators, 1 airline and 1 other tourism-related agency.
A number
of other Thai exhibitors are participating via independent
pavilions, including Bangkok Airways and the Sports
Authority of Thailand where visitors will be able to find sports
tourism products such as, “Muay Thai Angel” (Thai female boxers)
and the MotoGP World Championship at the Buri Ram Circuit in
October 2018.
The Thai pavilion at the WTM has been
designed to reflect the new campaign, featuring handicrafts
specially designed by the Support Arts and Crafts International
Centre of Thailand (SACICT) such as Ko Kret pottery,
Benjarong and Sukhothai silverware.
The opening ceremony of the Thai pavilion was held on
Monday, 6 November 2017. The Minister of Tourism and Sports,
Royal Thai Ambassador in London, Chairman of the TAT Board,
Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Thai and
foreign media attended the event.
Today, on 7 November 2017, the Amazing Thailand Happy
Hour will be held at the Thai pavilion. This will be a more
private opportunity for a select group of Thai tourism exhibitors
(sellers) to meet with 300 specially invited tour operators
(buyers), media and distinguished guests to network and establish
business contacts. Thai food will be served alongside entertainment
by the Suanplu Chorus Orchestra. The function is open
for agents and media.
The United Kingdom is Thailand’s second most
important European market. From January to September 2017, Thailand welcomed
723,438 visitors from UK. Projected total arrivals from the UK are
990,000.
What Does TAT Have
