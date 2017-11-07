TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 7 Nov 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

TAT Launches “Open to the New Shades of Thailand” at WTM 2017 in London

[HD video below] The Tourism Authority of Thailand used the World Travel Market 2017 (WTM), one of the world’s leading travel trade shows, to launch its new marketing concept, “Open to the New Shades of Thailand”.

The Thai pavilion at the WTM has been elegantly designed to reflect the new campaign, featuring handicrafts specially designed by the Support Arts and Crafts International Centre of Thailand (SACICT). These include Ko Kret pottery, Benjarong and Sukhothai silverware. Click to enlarge.

This year, the Thai pavilion at the WTM has 35 exhibitors including 29 Thai hotels, 4 tour operators, 1 airline and 1 other tourism-related agency.

 A number of other Thai exhibitors are participating via independent pavilions, including Bangkok Airways and the Sports Authority of Thailand where visitors will be able to find sports tourism products such as, “Muay Thai Angel” (Thai female boxers) and the MotoGP World Championship at the Buri Ram Circuit in October 2018.

The Thai pavilion at the WTM has been designed to reflect the new campaign, featuring handicrafts specially designed by the Support Arts and Crafts International Centre of Thailand (SACICT) such as Ko Kret pottery, Benjarong and Sukhothai silverware.

Thai media conducting a quick press conference at WTM 2017 in London on Monday. Click to enlarge.

The opening ceremony of the Thai pavilion was held on Monday, 6 November 2017. The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Royal Thai Ambassador in London, Chairman of the TAT Board, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Thai and foreign media attended the event.

Today, on 7 November 2017, the Amazing Thailand Happy Hour will be held at the Thai pavilion. This will be a more private opportunity for a select group of Thai tourism exhibitors (sellers) to meet with 300 specially invited tour operators (buyers), media and distinguished guests to network and establish business contacts. Thai food will be served alongside entertainment by the Suanplu Chorus Orchestra. The function is open for agents and media.

The United Kingdom is Thailand’s second most important European market. From January to September 2017, Thailand welcomed 723,438 visitors from UK. Projected total arrivals from the UK are 990,000.

What Does TAT Have Planned for ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018 in Chiang Mai, Thailand

PODCAST

See more: HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: TAT, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand, Roi-Et, Ubon Ratchathani.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com