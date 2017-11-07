Dusit Signs D2 Hotel and Residences in Hua Hin, Thailand

Dusit has signed an hotel management agreement with Enrich Paranimmitr Company Limited, a subsidiary of Bangkok-based Enrich Group, to operate a dusitD2 hotel and residences in Hua Hin, Thailand.

The dusitD2 Hua Hin Hotel and Residences is located close to Hua Hin’s largest shopping, dining and movie theatre complex, BluPort, the hip and stylish Cicada Night Market, and the Vana Nava Waterpark, which boasts some of the fastest and longest waterslides in Thailand.

Slated to open in Q1 2020, the new property will comprise the upscale dusitD2 hotel with 154 keys, a dusitD2 branded condominium with 364 fully-furnished residential units, and retail and office spaces.

Facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, fitness centre, swimming pool, a kids’ club, a rooftop bar, and 300 sqm of banqueting space.

The Residences will operate separately to the hotel and will have its own swimming pool and fitness centre.

“Hua Hin is one of Thailand’s most popular seaside destinations, attracting over five million visitors per year, but it still retains a charming, relaxed atmosphere which makes it perfectly suited to families and leisure travellers seeking relaxation and fun activities by the beach,” said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “With its stylish design, comfortable rooms, upscale facilities, and Dusit’s distinctive brand of gracious hospitality, dusitD2 Hua Hin will be perfectly positioned to cater to visitors’ needs. We look forward to working with Enrich Paranimmitr Company Limited to make the property a resounding success.”

dusitD2 Hua Hin Hotel and Residences will be the second Dusit branded property in Hua Hin. Dusit International also owns and operates the Dusit Thani Hua Hin, a luxury resort which celebrates its 27th anniversary this year.

