Ascott Opens First Serviced Residence in Cambodia

|
Ascott has opened its first serviced residence
in Cambodia.
The CASA Meridian Residence, in Phnom Penh’s
up-and-coming residential and retail hub of Diamond Island (Koh Pich), offers 75 fully-furnished residences on the top 13 floors
of the 34-storey integrated development CASA by Meridian, which
also comprises a high-end shopping mall, premium office spaces and
wellness facilities.
The serviced residence
is within a few minutes drive from an array of amenities such as the
AEON shopping mall, international schools, conference and
exhibition centres, embassies, premium offices, Jet’s Container
night market, and the entertainment complex NAGA World.
Ms Lew Yen Ping, Ascott’s Country General
Manager for Vietnam who oversees the company’s expansion in
Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos, said, “We expect significant demand
for our first property in Cambodia, CASA Meridian Residence, as it
is the first international-standard serviced residence in the
country’s capital and economic hub Phnom Penh. In addition,
Cambodia has achieved sustained economic progress and strong
international tourist arrivals. Ascott will be able to leverage
first-mover advantage as we open our second property in the city –
Somerset Norodom Phnom Penh in 2018. CASA Meridian Residence will
provide corporate travellers, expatriates and their families a
balanced living experience, the comfort of home and Ascott’s
signature hospitality by our well-trained team.”
CASA Meridian Residence provides a wide
selection of apartments between levels 22 and 34 across two
towers. These range from cleverly designed studio apartments ideal
for single executives travelling for business, to sleek and modern
one, two or three- bedroom apartments that can comfortably
accommodate up to six persons.
Every apartment features
contemporary furnishings, well-defined living and dining areas, as
well as fully-equipped kitchen.
Residents can also enjoy a
comprehensive range of lifestyle facilities including an infinity
swimming pool, children’s wading pool, jacuzzi, indoor playroom,
yoga room, sauna, club house, and fully-equipped gymnasium as well
as business support amenities such as a conference room, meeting
room, and serviced offices for rental.
“With our entry into Cambodia,
Ascott is now present in nine out of 10 countries in ASEAN, giving
us a strong foothold in the region. ASEAN member states recently
signed pacts to boost transport links to make it easier for
cross-border travel. With greater connectivity, business
activities and investment are expected to increase, driving demand
for serviced residences. We will continue to explore opportunities
to grow Ascott’s presence in Cambodia and other ASEAN markets to
reap benefits from greater economies of scale and expand our
network of properties for customers,” Ms Lew added.
