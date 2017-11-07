CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) has
launched the 'Go There Media Fund' to provide travel and tourism
expertise to distressed destinations and countries recovering from
natural disasters.
The initiative was announced on Sunday night by
Rani Raad, President of CNNIC, at a gala dinner ahead of World
Travel Market, taking place in London this week.
Attended by over 100 Ministers and Travel
and Tourism CEOs, CNN's event celebrated the achievements of guest
of honour, outgoing UNWTO Secretary General
Dr Taleb Rifai (pictured).
Dr Rifai will join Rani Raad, international
tourism and development advisor Anita Mendiratta, and other
industry luminaries and experts on the advisory board of CNN's 'Go
There Media Fund'.
Starting in 2018, the fund will work
closely with a number of countries every year to draw on CNNIC's
expertise to provide pro-bono consultancy, strategic direction and
CNN airtime and inventory for campaigns that help recover national
identity and build their tourism brand on the world stage.
"We have seen consistently over the years that
strategic travel and tourism campaigns have the power to transform
a nation's stature, its prospects and people," said Rani Raad,
President of CNN International Commercial (CNNIC). "In honour of
Dr Taleb Rifai's vision, passion and commitment to the tourism
sector, CNN's 'Go There Media Fund' will focus on helping those
countries at the start of the journey to rebuild and re-invent
their nation brand as a tourism destination. We look forward to
working with Dr Rifai and drawing on our expertise to really make
a difference."
"I am honoured to accept the invitation to join
the board of this new initiative," said Dr Taleb Rifai, Secretary
General of UNWTO. "CNN's 'Go There Media Fund' will provide
support to those nations that aspire to reach their full
potential. I look forward to continuing my close work with CNN to
elevate the prospects of nations and bring new destinations and
experiences to travellers worldwide."
See also: Exclusive Interview with
China Airlines - October 2017