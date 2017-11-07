TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 7 Nov 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

CNN Launches 'Go There Media Fund'

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) has launched the 'Go There Media Fund' to provide travel and tourism expertise to distressed destinations and countries recovering from natural disasters.

The initiative was announced on Sunday night by Rani Raad, President of CNNIC, at a gala dinner ahead of World Travel Market, taking place in London this week.

Taleb Rifai. Click to enlarge.

 Attended by over 100 Ministers and Travel and Tourism CEOs, CNN's event celebrated the achievements of guest of honour, outgoing UNWTO Secretary General Dr Taleb Rifai (pictured).

Dr Rifai will join Rani Raad, international tourism and development advisor Anita Mendiratta, and other industry luminaries and experts on the advisory board of CNN's 'Go There Media Fund'.

 Starting in 2018, the fund will work closely with a number of countries every year to draw on CNNIC's expertise to provide pro-bono consultancy, strategic direction and CNN airtime and inventory for campaigns that help recover national identity and build their tourism brand on the world stage.

"We have seen consistently over the years that strategic travel and tourism campaigns have the power to transform a nation's stature, its prospects and people," said Rani Raad, President of CNN International Commercial (CNNIC). "In honour of Dr Taleb Rifai's vision, passion and commitment to the tourism sector, CNN's 'Go There Media Fund' will focus on helping those countries at the start of the journey to rebuild and re-invent their nation brand as a tourism destination. We look forward to working with Dr Rifai and drawing on our expertise to really make a difference."

"I am honoured to accept the invitation to join the board of this new initiative," said Dr Taleb Rifai, Secretary General of UNWTO. "CNN's 'Go There Media Fund' will provide support to those nations that aspire to reach their full potential. I look forward to continuing my close work with CNN to elevate the prospects of nations and bring new destinations and experiences to travellers worldwide."

See also: Exclusive Interview with China Airlines - October 2017

PODCAST

See also: Aviation Industry Update - Media Roundtable at AAPA's 61st Assembly of Presidents in Taipei and other: HD Videos and Podcasts

See other recent news regarding: CNN, Advertising.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com