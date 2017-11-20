MHG to Rebrand Ananda Hua Hin Resort & Spa in Thailand

Minor Hotels Group has entered into a 50/50 joint venture partnership with B&G Park Co. Ltd, to own and operate a resort in the beachside town of Hua Hin, Thailand.

Currently operating as Ananda Hua Hin Resort & Spa, the property will be rebranded to Avani Hua Hin Resort & Villas on 20 November 2017 and represents an investment of USD 22.5 million by Minor Hotels.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO Minor Hotels, said, “Avani is already well established in Thailand and we are excited to add this beachside resort to the brand’s growing portfolio. We look forward to working with B&G Park Co. Ltd going forward to ensure this resort is a great success.”

The resort offers a secluded beach escape comprising 196 guest rooms including Standard Rooms, Pool Villas and Suites with views of the garden, pool and ocean. A number of private pool villas also boast direct access to the main lagoon pool.

The resort features two restaurants, a Jazz Club, a spa with nine treatment rooms including an authentic Hammam, a gym, an Avani Kids Club with indoor and outdoor facilities, a large lagoon style swimming pool and pool bar, and a 900 square metre ballroom, the largest event space in Hua Hin.

“The scope of facilities will make AVANI Hua Hin Resort & Villas a leading location in Thailand for professional meetings and conferences, as well as large-scale weddings and social events,” Rajakarier added.

Hua Hin Airport is a 10-minute drive from the resort.

