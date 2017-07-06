Travelodge Takes Over and Rebrands Premier Inn Pattaya

[HD video below] The Premier Inn Pattaya has been rebranded as the Travelodge Pattaya.

The 164-room Travelodge Pattaya, located a few minutes’ walk from the beach and world-famous entertainment district, features a restaurant, swimming pool and gym among other services.

“This is an exciting moment for us as we welcome our first operational Travelodge hotel in Thailand. Travelodge is already very well-known among travellers and this is the ideal opportunity to bring a name which people can trust implicitly to Thailand’s accommodation segment. We look forward to a time when people who are looking for the best value accommodation in the best location instinctively look for a Travelodge” said Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge (Thailand).

The second Travelodge hotel in Thailand, the brand-new 224-room Travelodge Sukhumvit 11, is expected to open in Q4 2017.

Stephen Burt, Chairman of Travelodge Hotels (Asia), said, “Thailand is an immensely popular destination for both leisure and corporate travellers, and therefore an important Asian market for Travelodge. Opening two hotels in quick succession in these key cities is a great boost to the Travelodge portfolio in Asia. In the upcoming months, guests can look forward to the signature Travelodge experience in even more countries in this region."

Expansion Plans of Travelodge Hotels Asia (January 2017)

Travelodge Thailand Interview with CEO, Jonathan Wigley - (August 2016)

