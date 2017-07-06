Travelodge Takes Over and Rebrands Premier
Inn Pattaya
[HD video below] The Premier Inn Pattaya has been
rebranded as the Travelodge Pattaya.
The 164-room Travelodge Pattaya, located a
few minutes’ walk from the beach and world-famous entertainment
district, features a restaurant,
swimming pool and gym among other services.
“This is an exciting moment for us as we welcome
our first operational Travelodge hotel in Thailand. Travelodge is
already very well-known among travellers and this is the ideal
opportunity to bring a name which people can trust implicitly to
Thailand’s accommodation segment. We look forward to a time when
people who are looking for the best value accommodation in the
best location instinctively look for a Travelodge” said
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge (Thailand).
The second Travelodge hotel in Thailand, the
brand-new 224-room Travelodge Sukhumvit 11, is expected to open in
Q4 2017.
Stephen Burt, Chairman of Travelodge Hotels
(Asia), said, “Thailand is an immensely popular destination for
both leisure and corporate travellers, and therefore an important
Asian market for Travelodge. Opening two hotels in quick
succession in these key cities is a great boost to the Travelodge
portfolio in Asia. In the upcoming months, guests can look forward
to the signature Travelodge experience in even more countries in
this region."
Expansion Plans of
Travelodge Hotels Asia (January 2017)
PODCAST
Travelodge Thailand
Interview with CEO, Jonathan Wigley - (August 2016)