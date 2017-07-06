TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 6 July 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Thirteen Airports in Mexico to Implement ARINC Passenger Reconciliation System

Rockwell Collins’ ARINC VeriPax has been selected by Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, known as OMA, for the implementation of the passenger reconciliation system in the 13 airports that OMA operates in Mexico.

The project will facilitate the security process at the airports by automatically screening passengers against the flight information systems using real-time data.

ARINC VeriPax streamlines the entire check-in process by decreasing the time needed to screen passengers once they reach security checkpoints. Using automated security screening capabilities, ARINC VeriPax reads boarding passes using 2D barcode scanners, automatically screens passengers to determine flight date and status in real time, determines clearance and provides alerts to agents when necessary.

Rockwell Collins’ ARINC VeriPax will make the the security process more efficient at 13 airports in Mexico operated by Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

 In addition to automating the check-in process, ARINC VeriPax can also help airports analyze passenger flows at security checkpoints to ensure appropriate staffing, as well as validate passenger counts from airlines.

“Airports today are faced with managing demanding security requirements while balancing operational needs to efficiently process passengers,” said Paul Hickox, Head of Airport Systems Sales for Rockwell Collins. “ARINC VeriPax helps airports accomplish this by strengthening security while reducing the lines at security. The solution provides OMA with a wealth of data for improving its passengers’ experience and airport operations.”

ARINC VeriPax is currently installed and operating at Monterrey Airport. Additional installations at Acapulco, Chihuahua, Ciudad Juarez, Culiacan, Durango, Mazatlan, Reynosa, San Luis, Tampico, Torreon, Zacatecas and Zihuatanejo are planned for completion by August 2017.

ARINC Veripax has also been successfully deployed since 2009 in some of the world’s busiest airports, including Singapore’s Changi Airport, London’s Gatwick Airport, Vietnam’s Hanoi Airport, Hong Kong International Airport and São Paulo International Airport in Brazil.

See other recent news regarding: Rockwell Collins, ARINC, Security.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com