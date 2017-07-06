Thirteen Airports in Mexico to Implement ARINC Passenger Reconciliation System

|
Rockwell Collins’ ARINC VeriPax has been
selected by Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, known as OMA,
for the implementation of the passenger reconciliation system in
the 13 airports that OMA operates in Mexico.
The project will facilitate the security process
at the airports by automatically screening passengers against the
flight information systems using real-time data.
ARINC VeriPax streamlines the entire check-in
process by decreasing the time needed to screen passengers once
they reach security checkpoints. Using automated security
screening capabilities, ARINC VeriPax reads boarding passes using
2D barcode scanners, automatically screens passengers to determine
flight date and status in real time, determines clearance and
provides alerts to agents when necessary.
In addition to
automating the check-in process, ARINC VeriPax can also help
airports analyze passenger flows at security checkpoints to ensure
appropriate staffing, as well as validate passenger counts from
airlines.
“Airports today are faced with managing
demanding security requirements while balancing operational needs
to efficiently process passengers,” said Paul Hickox, Head of
Airport Systems Sales for Rockwell Collins. “ARINC VeriPax helps
airports accomplish this by strengthening security while reducing
the lines at security. The solution provides OMA with a wealth of
data for improving its passengers’ experience and airport
operations.”
ARINC VeriPax is currently installed and
operating at Monterrey Airport. Additional installations at
Acapulco, Chihuahua, Ciudad Juarez, Culiacan, Durango, Mazatlan,
Reynosa, San Luis, Tampico, Torreon, Zacatecas and Zihuatanejo are
planned for completion by August 2017.
ARINC Veripax has also been successfully deployed
since 2009 in some of the world’s busiest airports, including
Singapore’s Changi Airport, London’s Gatwick Airport, Vietnam’s
Hanoi Airport, Hong Kong International Airport and São Paulo
International Airport in Brazil.
