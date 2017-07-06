Thirteen Airports in Mexico to Implement ARINC Passenger Reconciliation System

Rockwell Collins’ ARINC VeriPax has been selected by Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, known as OMA, for the implementation of the passenger reconciliation system in the 13 airports that OMA operates in Mexico.

The project will facilitate the security process at the airports by automatically screening passengers against the flight information systems using real-time data.

ARINC VeriPax streamlines the entire check-in process by decreasing the time needed to screen passengers once they reach security checkpoints. Using automated security screening capabilities, ARINC VeriPax reads boarding passes using 2D barcode scanners, automatically screens passengers to determine flight date and status in real time, determines clearance and provides alerts to agents when necessary.

In addition to automating the check-in process, ARINC VeriPax can also help airports analyze passenger flows at security checkpoints to ensure appropriate staffing, as well as validate passenger counts from airlines.

“Airports today are faced with managing demanding security requirements while balancing operational needs to efficiently process passengers,” said Paul Hickox, Head of Airport Systems Sales for Rockwell Collins. “ARINC VeriPax helps airports accomplish this by strengthening security while reducing the lines at security. The solution provides OMA with a wealth of data for improving its passengers’ experience and airport operations.”

ARINC VeriPax is currently installed and operating at Monterrey Airport. Additional installations at Acapulco, Chihuahua, Ciudad Juarez, Culiacan, Durango, Mazatlan, Reynosa, San Luis, Tampico, Torreon, Zacatecas and Zihuatanejo are planned for completion by August 2017.

ARINC Veripax has also been successfully deployed since 2009 in some of the world’s busiest airports, including Singapore’s Changi Airport, London’s Gatwick Airport, Vietnam’s Hanoi Airport, Hong Kong International Airport and São Paulo International Airport in Brazil.

