Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions Signs LOI with Storuman Municipality

Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions AB and
Storuman Municipality have signed a letter of intent regarding the
establishment of the world's first Remote Tower Centre for smaller
regional airports (AFIS).
Saab Digital Air
Traffic Solutions and Storuman Municipality will now initiate a
feasibility study aimed at establishing a “Remote AFIS Centre” for
remote tower services and digital air traffic control services for
smaller regional airports.
The development of the technology and
methodology will initially be carried out at Hemavan Tärnaby
Airport, with the objective of expanding the dialogue to several
other airports.
Tomas Mörtsell, Chair of Storuman Municipal Council,
said, "It pleases me that Storuman Municipality is an
important resource in developing solutions for regional airports.
We consider this to be a strategic investment in which we,
together with other airports, are able to contribute to societal
development. At the same time, we recognise that this is of great
benefit to our own airport, Hemavan Tärnaby Airport."
Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions is
jointly-owned by Saab and LFV, and was founded in June 2016. By
combining LFV's unique operational experience with Saab's
technical solutions, Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions is able to
provide an entire process from planning and implementation to the
administration of remote tower services.
Remote tower services and digital solutions are
a breakthrough within air traffic control. In 2015, the airports
in Örnsköldsvik and Sundsvall became the first in the world to be
controlled via Remote Tower Centre (RTC) in Sundsvall. And
Linköping Airport will follow suit and become the third
remotely-controlled airport in 2017. In December 2016, a letter of
intent was signed with Scandinavian Mountains Airport AB to
provide services for remote air traffic control to the first
airport in the world built without a conventional control tower.
Johan Klintberg, CEO of Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions,
said, "Interest is growing in digital air traffic
solutions for all types of airports owing to requirements for
increased safety, greater flexibility and reduced costs. Storuman
Municipality is a good partner with solid conditions for
establishing the world's first Remote AFIS Centre."
London City Airport and NATS have chosen Saab as
the technology provider for a test installation to remotely
control London City Airport. Successful test installations have
also been implemented in Australia, the USA, Netherlands,
Norway and Ireland in diverse environments and at various
distances.
