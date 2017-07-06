London - Heathrow Rail Services to Increase

|
London Heathrow, Transport for London (TFL) and
the Department for Transport have agreed to boost integrated rail
connectivity to the airport, including the addition of two new
Elizabeth line trains per hour serving Terminal 5 from December
2019.
Under the plan, services to Heathrow will
increase from 18 trains per hour today to at least 22 trains per
hour in 2019, of which 6 will be on the Elizabeth line.
A train
will depart Central London to Heathrow on average every
two-and-a-half minutes – including two Elizabeth line trains per
hour to Terminal 5.
Journey times to Heathrow from Bond Street
will be 27 minutes, Liverpool Street 35 minutes and Canary Wharf
will be only 39 minutes away on a direct train.
There is also an
ambition to add further services in the future. A joint
feasibility study is underway to look at delivering a further two
Elizabeth line trains per hour to Terminal 5 meaning eight
Elizabeth line trains per hour serving Heathrow, as well as
additional work on developing western rail access to Heathrow.
An
interchange at Old Oak Common will connect High Speed 2 to
Heathrow via the Elizabeth line in under 20 minutes, from 2026.
Four Heathrow Express services from Paddington will continue to
run every 15 minutes offering a fast 15-minute connection between Heathrow and central London.
From May 2018, new ticket readers
will be installed at Heathrow, meaning passengers using Heathrow Express and
TFL Rail between Paddington and Heathrow will be able
to use pay as you go Oyster or a contactless device.
Heathrow CEO, John Holland-Kaye, said, “This
agreement is a big step forward. Together Heathrow, TFL and the
DFT are working together to boost rail connections to the UK’s
hub, giving our passengers more choices to travel sustainably
between Heathrow and London. With 22 trains per hour, an ambition
to add even more services and easy to use Oyster and Contactless
ticketing, Heathrow will be at the heart of an integrated
transport network and our passengers will reap the benefits.”
Mike
Brown, London’s Transport Commissioner, said, “We have been
working with Heathrow on how we can deliver the best services for
customers to and from the airport. It is great news that we can
now confirm that the Elizabeth line will serve all the Terminals.”
Rail services to Heathrow from December 2019: 12 Piccadilly Line
trains per hour – 6 trains serving Terminals 2, 3 and 4 and 6
trains serving Terminals 2, 3 and 56 Elizabeth Line trains per
hour – 4 trains serving Terminals 2, 3 and 4 and 2 trains serving
Terminals 2, 3 and 54 Heathrow Express trains per hour – all
trains serving Terminals 2, 3 and 5.
