Erica Hegarty Appointed RVP - South East Asia for Incentive Conference & Event Society Asia Pacific

Pacific World’s Head of Sales Asia Pacific, Erica Hegarty, has been appointed as Regional Vice President for South East Asia for the Incentive Conference & Event Society Asia Pacific (ICESAP).

Erica will draw on her industry experience and strong industry network across South East Asia to group member engagement in the region.

“Through her vast professional connections and expertise across South East Asia, Erica will help to drive more awareness for ICESAP’s recently launched Agency Accreditation & Education programs,” said ICESAP President Nigel Gaunt.

Erica, based in Singapore, is in accompaniment on the Advisory Board by Pacific World’s Global Managing Director, Selina Chavry. Chavry joined Pacific World in 2012 and focuses on driving innovation and success in operational excellence on behalf of Pacific World.

“It has been an honor to sit on the Advisory Board and the Pacific World team is beyond thrilled to have another member be appointed to such a ground breaking organization,” said Global Manager Director, Selina Chavry.

