Erica Hegarty Appointed RVP - South East Asia for Incentive Conference & Event Society Asia Pacific

|
Pacific World’s Head of Sales Asia Pacific, Erica Hegarty,
has been appointed as Regional Vice
President for South East Asia for the Incentive Conference & Event
Society Asia Pacific (ICESAP).
Erica will draw on her industry experience and
strong industry network across South East Asia to group member
engagement in the region.
“Through her vast professional connections and
expertise across South East Asia, Erica will help to drive more
awareness for ICESAP’s recently launched Agency Accreditation &
Education programs,” said ICESAP President Nigel Gaunt.
Erica, based in Singapore, is in accompaniment
on the Advisory Board by Pacific World’s Global Managing Director,
Selina Chavry. Chavry joined Pacific World in 2012 and focuses on
driving innovation and success in operational excellence on behalf
of Pacific World.
“It has been an honor to sit on the Advisory
Board and the Pacific World team is beyond thrilled to have
another member be appointed to such a ground breaking
organization,” said Global Manager Director, Selina Chavry.
