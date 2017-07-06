TravelNewsAsia.com
Honeywell Upgrades Avionics Repair Capability in China

Honeywell Avionics (Shanghai) has upgraded its product repair capabilities to provide a more rapid repair turnaround time and more effective technical support for a variety of Honeywell products, including the traffic alert and collision avoidance system and IntuVue 3D weather radar.

With expansion of Honeywell Avionics Shanghai, Chinese customers do not need to transfer aircraft to Honeywell sites in America or Singapore for repair.

On average, repair turnaround time will be reduced by more than 60%.

“There are big opportunities in the region’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market. According to ICF International’s MRO Forecast and Market Trend, the Asia Pacific MRO market is expected to nearly double to approximately $32.2 billion by 2025, at 6% per annum,” said Brian Davis, vice president, Airlines, Asia Pacific, Honeywell Aerospace. “In the Asia Pacific region, Honeywell has seven aftermarket service sites. Honeywell is committed to improving our operating and repair capabilities to provide local customers with better support in the Asia Pacific aviation market.”

Honeywell's IntuVue 3D weather radar

Currently, Honeywell’s traffic alert and collision avoidance system (TCAS) TPA100D and its RDR4000 IntuVue 3D weather radar are widely outfitted on many Boeing and Airbus fleets across the region.

 The TCAS system helps enhance the airborne situational awareness to ensure flight safety and efficiency, and thus reduce operational costs for airlines, while the IntuVue 3D weather radar provides an intuitive view of airborne weather hazards, resulting in improved hazard avoidance and increased safety.

 Adverse weather costs the aerospace industry billions of dollars each year through weather-related delays, including cancellations, diversions, disasters and turbulence. Honeywell’s weather radar will help limit that.

 Air China, China Eastern Airlines, 9 Air and Chengdu Airlines are among the airlines that are equipped with Honeywell’s IntuVue 3D weather radar.

Founded in 2005, Honeywell Avionics Shanghai has already been certified by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

