Honeywell Upgrades Avionics Repair Capability in China

|
Honeywell Avionics (Shanghai) has upgraded its
product repair capabilities to provide a more rapid repair
turnaround time and more
effective technical support for a variety of Honeywell products,
including the traffic alert and collision avoidance system and
IntuVue 3D weather radar.
With expansion of Honeywell Avionics Shanghai,
Chinese customers do not need to transfer aircraft to Honeywell
sites in America or Singapore for repair.
On average, repair
turnaround time will be reduced by more than 60%.
“There are big opportunities in the region’s
maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market. According to ICF
International’s MRO Forecast and Market Trend, the Asia Pacific
MRO market is expected to nearly double to approximately $32.2
billion by 2025, at 6% per annum,” said Brian Davis, vice
president, Airlines, Asia Pacific, Honeywell Aerospace. “In the
Asia Pacific region, Honeywell has seven aftermarket service
sites. Honeywell is committed to improving our operating and
repair capabilities to provide local customers with better support
in the Asia Pacific aviation market.”
Currently, Honeywell’s traffic alert and
collision avoidance system (TCAS) TPA100D and its RDR4000 IntuVue
3D weather radar are widely outfitted on many Boeing and Airbus
fleets across the region.
The TCAS system helps enhance the
airborne situational awareness to ensure flight safety and
efficiency, and thus reduce operational costs for airlines, while
the
IntuVue 3D weather radar provides an
intuitive view of airborne weather hazards, resulting in improved
hazard avoidance and increased safety.
Adverse weather costs the
aerospace industry billions of dollars each year through
weather-related delays, including cancellations, diversions,
disasters and turbulence. Honeywell’s weather radar will help
limit that.
Air China, China Eastern Airlines, 9 Air and Chengdu
Airlines are among the airlines that are equipped with Honeywell’s
IntuVue 3D weather radar.
Founded in 2005, Honeywell Avionics Shanghai has already been
certified by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC),
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation
Safety Agency (EASA).
