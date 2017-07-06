Emirates Launches Non-Stop Dubai - Hanoi Flights

Emirates has launched daily non-stop flights
between Dubai and Hanoi, Vietnam.
The new direct flights mean that passengers
travelling to Hanoi no longer have to stop in Yangon, Myanmar,
saving approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes of travel time.
The flights are operated with a two-class configured Boeing 777-300ER which
offers 42 seats in Business Class, 386 seats in Economy Class and
up to 20 tonnes of capacity for cargo.
Travellers get a free baggage
allowance (up to 35kg in Economy Class and 40kg in Business
Class).
Flight EK394 departs Dubai
at 03:30 and arrives at Noi Bai International Airport
at 13:05. The return flight, EK395, departs from Hanoi at 01:30 and arrives in Dubai
at 05:05.
See other recent
news regarding:
Emirates,
Hanoi,
Vietnam.