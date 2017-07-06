Emirates Launches Non-Stop Dubai - Hanoi Flights

Emirates has launched daily non-stop flights between Dubai and Hanoi, Vietnam.

The new direct flights mean that passengers travelling to Hanoi no longer have to stop in Yangon, Myanmar, saving approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes of travel time.

The flights are operated with a two-class configured Boeing 777-300ER which offers 42 seats in Business Class, 386 seats in Economy Class and up to 20 tonnes of capacity for cargo.

Travellers get a free baggage allowance (up to 35kg in Economy Class and 40kg in Business Class).

Flight EK394 departs Dubai at 03:30 and arrives at Noi Bai International Airport at 13:05. The return flight, EK395, departs from Hanoi at 01:30 and arrives in Dubai at 05:05.

