Cebu Pacific to Launch Night Flights to Dumaguete-Sibulan Airport in Philippines

Cebu Pacific is to launch evening flights to and from the Dumaguete-Sibulan Airport, effective Friday, 7 July 2017.

The airline will operate three additional round-trip flights weekly between Manila and Dumaguete, with the last flight leaving Manila at 17:20 and arriving in Dumaguete at 18:50. The last return flight will depart Dumaguete at 20:00.

Currently, Cebu Pacific flies 21 times weekly between Manila and Dumaguete; and 14 times a week between Cebu and Dumaguete, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Cebgo.

"We laud the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the Department of Transportation (DOTr), and other aviation authorities for their drive to improve the operational efficiency of our airport ecosystem in the country. Increasing the number of airports with night-flying capability would help promote tourism and improve connectivity within the country," said Atty. JR Mantaring, Vice President for Corporate Affairs of Cebu Pacific. "Moreover, increasing the number of airports with night operations will allow Cebu Pacific, along with other carriers, the leeway to spread flight times and will in turn improve aircraft movement and traffic at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport during the peak hours."

Prior to Dumaguete, Cebu Pacific announced night flights to and from Caticlan, the gateway to Boracay. Cebu Pacific also has night flights to and from the Roxas City Airport in Capiz, the Laguindingan Airport (Cagayan de Oro) in Misamis Oriental, and the Legazpi International Airport in Albay, on top of trunk routes in Cebu and Davao.

Cebu Pacific flies to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations, with over 104 routes spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA.

The airline operates flights out of six hubs in Philippines: Clark, Davao, Kalibo, Cebu, Iloilo and Manila.

