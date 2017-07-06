TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 6 July 2017
The White Company to Enhance Service in British Airways’ Club World

British Airways has selected The White Company, a well known British retailer, to supply the  bedding and amenity kits in Club World as part of the airline’s £400m customer investment plan.

Later this year, customers travelling in Club World between Heathrow and New York JFK will be given a new elegant day cushion which will double up as a lumbar support when working or relaxing on board.

Exclusively for British Airways, The White Company have also designed a bespoke and luxuriously soft large pillow and pillowcase. To enhance customers’ comfort, the double-sided pillow, which has been designed for day and night use, features cosy grey fabric on one side and crisp white cotton on the reverse.

 Customers will also be given a super-soft woven blanket with satin trim and a specially developed luxury duvet to improve their quality of sleep, as well as a padded mattress cover giving an extra layer of  comfort.

 The new bedding from The White Company will then be gradually rolled out across British Airways’ other long-haul routes.

British Airways's new Club World amenity kit by The White Company

The new Club World amenity kits come in an elegantly designed bag from The White Company and contain products from the retailer’s 'Restore & Relax Spa Collection', as well as a super-soft jersey eye-mask, offering a further touch of luxury in the sky.

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO, said, “Our investment in Club World has started and we’re kicking off by helping our customers sleep even better in the skies. Partnering with The White Company, another quintessentially British brand renowned for quality and style, is the first step in a multi-million pound investment for our premium customers.”

The White Company opened its first international flagship store in New York last month, in the city’s Flatiron district.

Chrissie Rucker MBE, founder of The White Company, said: “We are passionate about creating the best night’s sleep for all our customers and I'm truly delighted to now be working with British Airways to 'sleep well in the sky'. I hope you love the result as much as we do.”

