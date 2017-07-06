The White Company to Enhance Service in British Airways’ Club World

|
British Airways has selected The White Company,
a well known British retailer, to supply the bedding and
amenity kits in Club World as part of the airline’s £400m customer
investment plan.
Later this year, customers travelling in Club
World between Heathrow and New York JFK will be given a new
elegant day cushion which will double up as a lumbar
support when working or relaxing on board.
Exclusively for British Airways, The White
Company have also designed a bespoke and luxuriously soft large
pillow and pillowcase. To enhance customers’ comfort, the
double-sided pillow, which has been designed for day and
night use, features cosy grey fabric on one side and crisp white
cotton on the reverse.
Customers will also be given a super-soft
woven blanket with satin trim and a specially developed luxury
duvet to improve their quality of sleep, as well as a padded
mattress cover giving an extra layer of comfort.
The new
bedding from The White Company will then be gradually rolled out
across British Airways’ other long-haul routes.
The new Club World amenity kits come in an
elegantly designed bag from The White Company and contain products
from the retailer’s 'Restore & Relax Spa Collection', as well as a
super-soft jersey eye-mask, offering a further touch of luxury in
the sky.
Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO,
said, “Our investment in Club World has started and we’re kicking
off by helping our customers sleep even better in the skies.
Partnering with The White Company, another quintessentially
British brand renowned for quality and style, is the first step in
a multi-million pound investment for our premium customers.”
The White Company opened its first international
flagship store in New York last month, in the city’s Flatiron
district.
Chrissie Rucker MBE, founder of The White
Company, said: “We are passionate about creating the best night’s
sleep for all our customers and I'm truly delighted to now be
working with British Airways to 'sleep well in the sky'. I hope
you love the result as much as we do.”
